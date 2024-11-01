OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure

"What we do think might make sense is governments building (and owning) their own AI infrastructure, but then the upside of that should flow to the government as well," Altman wrote in a long post on X, clarifying OpenAI's position amid growing scrutiny of the company's ambitious spending plans.
The company behind ChatGPT was facing scrutiny after its chief financial officer Sarah Friar told a business conference Wednesday that the US government could help attract the enormous investment needed for AI computing and infrastructure by guaranteeing loans to pay for the buildout.
After fierce criticism, the executive later retracted the statement, saying her point was clumsily explained, which Altman reiterated in his own post.
"We do not have or want government guarantees for OpenAI datacenters," Altman wrote.
"We believe that governments should not pick winners or losers, and that taxpayers should not bail out companies that make bad business decisions or otherwise lose in the market," he added.
"If we screw up and can't fix it, we should fail, and other companies will continue on doing good work."
The comments came as OpenAI faces questions about its financial trajectory.
OpenAI has become a highly pivotal company, with the AI race launched by the release of ChatGPT driving Wall Street to new records even as doubts grow about the broader health of the American economy.
Altman said the company expects to reach over $20 billion in annualized revenue this year, a significant accomplishment for a startup, and is looking at infrastructure spending commitments of approximately $1.4 trillion over the next eight years.
This includes a $300 billion partnership with Oracle and a $500 billion Stargate project with Oracle and SoftBank that was announced at the White House in January.
He projected that OpenAI revenue will grow to hundreds of billions of dollars by 2030, driven by as-yet-unreleased consumer devices, robotics, and AI-powered scientific discovery.
Given the strategic importance of the technology, Altman argued that building a "strategic national reserve of computing power" makes sense for governments, particularly as massive infrastructure projects take years to complete.
He cited severe compute constraints already forcing OpenAI and competitors to limit availability of their products and delay new features, warning that the risk of insufficient computing power outweighs the risk of overbuilding.
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Florida Space Coast set to break yearly launch record this week
India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems
AI-driven propulsion design advances spacecraft engineering at Northrop Grumman
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries
|
Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding
SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites from California
ESA expands Tokyo office to strengthen partnership with Japan
Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection
Earth-Based 3D Printing Technology Offers New Path to Affordable Housing in Australia
Self-driving lab learns to grow materials on its own
Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
EU probes China-backed bid for Anglo American nickel mines
New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search
Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters