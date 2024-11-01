24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
illustration only
Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 05, 2025

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Lanteris Space Systems, formerly Maxar Space Systems, from Advent International LLC. With this acquisition, the combined entity's revenue surpasses $850 million, and the contracted backlog stands at $920 million as of September 30, 2025.

The $800 million deal consists of $450 million in cash and $350 million in Intuitive Machines Class A common stock, subject to regulatory approval. The transaction is projected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Lanteris brings a proven record of reliable spacecraft delivery for national security, civil, and commercial clients and contributes immediate business cash flow.

This acquisition supports Intuitive Machines' strategy to operate across multiple space domains, ranging from Earth orbit to lunar, Martian, and deep space missions. Executives noted expansion of Near Space Network Services, data transmission, and manufacturing capabilities as key goals. The company aims to prime national security initiatives-Golden Dome, Space Development Agency's Layered Architecture-as well as civil projects like Artemis and LTVS.

For the third quarter of 2025, Intuitive Machines posted $52.4 million in revenue, with major programs OMES, CLPS, and NSNS driving figures. The net loss was $10 million with negative adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million. The quarter ended with a $235.9 million backlog and cash reserves of $622 million. Recent company developments included acquiring KinetX for deep space navigation and management, securing an $8.2 million AFRL contract extension for in-space nuclear power advances, and obtaining a $7.5 million commercial rideshare payload for IM-4.

Related Links
 Intuitive Machines
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Expanded orbital computing initiative announced for next Momentus mission with DPhi Space partnership
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 31, 2025
 Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company, will partner with DPhi Space to fly a Clustergate-2 edge computing payload on its upcoming Vigoride 7 mission, scheduled for launch in early 2026. The payload will enable direct software deployment and AI agent testing in orbit. Clustergate-2 functions as a modular platform allowing users to develop, upload, and operate software applications on a satellite in real time. DPhi Space's Clustergate-2 system converts host satellites into shared computatio ... read more
TECH SPACE
Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings

 China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
TECH SPACE
Florida Space Coast set to break yearly launch record this week

 AI-driven propulsion design advances spacecraft engineering at Northrop Grumman

 Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems

 India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
TECH SPACE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
TECH SPACE
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station

 China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
TECH SPACE
Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding

 Laser-powered networks set to transform coordination of future satellite constellations

 ESA expands Tokyo office to strengthen partnership with Japan

 Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
TECH SPACE
Expanded orbital computing initiative announced for next Momentus mission with DPhi Space partnership

 Muscle tissue from a 3D printer - produced in zero gravity

 ESA Expands Space Safety Fleet to Protect Earth and Enable Sustainable Space Operations

 GMV and Real Betis Install Satellite Tracking Station in Seville to Support Space Surveillance and Sustainability
TECH SPACE
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping

 Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life
TECH SPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.