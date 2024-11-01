Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion

The $800 million deal consists of $450 million in cash and $350 million in Intuitive Machines Class A common stock, subject to regulatory approval. The transaction is projected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Lanteris brings a proven record of reliable spacecraft delivery for national security, civil, and commercial clients and contributes immediate business cash flow.
This acquisition supports Intuitive Machines' strategy to operate across multiple space domains, ranging from Earth orbit to lunar, Martian, and deep space missions. Executives noted expansion of Near Space Network Services, data transmission, and manufacturing capabilities as key goals. The company aims to prime national security initiatives-Golden Dome, Space Development Agency's Layered Architecture-as well as civil projects like Artemis and LTVS.
For the third quarter of 2025, Intuitive Machines posted $52.4 million in revenue, with major programs OMES, CLPS, and NSNS driving figures. The net loss was $10 million with negative adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million. The quarter ended with a $235.9 million backlog and cash reserves of $622 million. Recent company developments included acquiring KinetX for deep space navigation and management, securing an $8.2 million AFRL contract extension for in-space nuclear power advances, and obtaining a $7.5 million commercial rideshare payload for IM-4.
