New NASA Mission to Reveal Earth's Invisible 'Halo'

But the exosphere reveals itself only via a faint "halo" of ultraviolet light known as the geocorona. Pioneering scientist and engineer Dr. George Carruthers set himself the task of seeing it. After launching a few prototypes on test rockets, he developed an ultraviolet camera ready for a one-way trip to space.
In April 1972, Apollo 16 astronauts placed Carruthers' camera on the Moon's Descartes Highlands, and humanity got its first glimpse of Earth's geocorona. The images it produced were as stunning for what they captured as they were for what they didn't.
"The camera wasn't far enough away, being at the Moon, to get the entire field of view," said Lara Waldrop, principal investigator for the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory. "And that was really shocking - that this light, fluffy cloud of hydrogen around the Earth could extend that far from the surface." Waldrop leads the mission from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where George Carruthers was an alumnus.
As solar eruptions reach Earth, they hit the exosphere first, setting off a chain of reactions that sometimes culminate in dangerous space weather storms. Understanding the exosphere's response is important to predicting and mitigating the effects of these storms. In addition, hydrogen - one of the atomic building blocks of water, or H2O - escapes through the exosphere. Mapping that escape process will shed light on why Earth retains water while other planets don't, helping us find exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system, that might do the same.
NASA's Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, named in honor of George Carruthers, is designed to capture the first continuous movies of Earth's exosphere, revealing its full expanse and internal dynamics.
"We've never had a mission before that was dedicated to making exospheric observations," said Alex Glocer, the Carruthers mission scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "It's really exciting that we're going to get these measurements for the first time."
From L1, roughly four times farther away than the Moon, Carruthers will capture a comprehensive view of the exosphere using two ultraviolet cameras, a near-field imager and a wide-field imager.
"The near-field imager lets you zoom up really close to see how the exosphere is varying close to the planet," Glocer said. "The wide-field imager lets you see the full scope and expanse of the exosphere, and how it's changing far away from the Earth's surface."
The two imagers will together map hydrogen atoms as they move through the exosphere and ultimately out to space. But what we learn about atmospheric escape on our home planet applies far beyond it.
"Understanding how that works at Earth will greatly inform our understanding of exoplanets and how quickly their atmospheres can escape," Waldrop said.
By studying the physics of Earth, the one planet we know that supports life, the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory can help us know what to look for elsewhere in the universe.
The Carruthers Geocorona Observatory mission is led by Lara Waldrop from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Space Sciences Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley leads mission implementation, design and development of the payload in collaboration with Utah State University's Space Dynamics Laboratory. The Carruthers spacecraft was designed and built by BAE Systems. NASA's Explorers and Heliophysics Projects Division at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the mission for the agency's Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.
Related Links
Carruthers Geocorona Observatory
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
NASA blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programs
SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher
First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya
Chinese launch campaign places multiple satellites in orbit
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
|
SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach
UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters