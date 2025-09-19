24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 New NASA Mission to Reveal Earth's Invisible 'Halo'
illustration only
New NASA Mission to Reveal Earth's Invisible 'Halo'
 by Miles Hatfield for GSFC News
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Sep 19, 2025

A new NASA mission will capture images of Earth's invisible "halo," the faint light given off by our planet's outermost atmospheric layer, the exosphere, as it morphs and changes in response to the Sun. Understanding the physics of the exosphere is a key step toward forecasting dangerous conditions in near-Earth space, a requirement for protecting Artemis astronauts traveling through the region on the way to the Moon or on future trips to Mars. The Carruthers Geocorona Observatory will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Revealing Earth's invisible edge

In the early 1970s, scientists could only speculate about how far Earth's atmosphere extended into space. The mystery was rooted in the exosphere, our atmosphere's outermost layer, which begins some 300 miles up. Theorists conceived of it as a cloud of hydrogen atoms - the lightest element in existence - that had risen so high the atoms were actively escaping into space.

But the exosphere reveals itself only via a faint "halo" of ultraviolet light known as the geocorona. Pioneering scientist and engineer Dr. George Carruthers set himself the task of seeing it. After launching a few prototypes on test rockets, he developed an ultraviolet camera ready for a one-way trip to space.

In April 1972, Apollo 16 astronauts placed Carruthers' camera on the Moon's Descartes Highlands, and humanity got its first glimpse of Earth's geocorona. The images it produced were as stunning for what they captured as they were for what they didn't.

"The camera wasn't far enough away, being at the Moon, to get the entire field of view," said Lara Waldrop, principal investigator for the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory. "And that was really shocking - that this light, fluffy cloud of hydrogen around the Earth could extend that far from the surface." Waldrop leads the mission from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where George Carruthers was an alumnus.

Our planet, in a new light

Today, the exosphere is thought to stretch at least halfway to the Moon. But the reasons for studying go beyond curiosity about its size.

As solar eruptions reach Earth, they hit the exosphere first, setting off a chain of reactions that sometimes culminate in dangerous space weather storms. Understanding the exosphere's response is important to predicting and mitigating the effects of these storms. In addition, hydrogen - one of the atomic building blocks of water, or H2O - escapes through the exosphere. Mapping that escape process will shed light on why Earth retains water while other planets don't, helping us find exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system, that might do the same.

NASA's Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, named in honor of George Carruthers, is designed to capture the first continuous movies of Earth's exosphere, revealing its full expanse and internal dynamics.

"We've never had a mission before that was dedicated to making exospheric observations," said Alex Glocer, the Carruthers mission scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "It's really exciting that we're going to get these measurements for the first time."

Journey to L1

At 531 pounds and roughly the size of a loveseat sofa, the Carruthers spacecraft will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket along with NASA's IMAP (Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe) spacecraft and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's SWFO-L1 (Space Weather Follow On - Lagrange 1) space weather satellite. After launch, all three missions will commence a four-month cruise phase to Lagrange point 1 (L1), a location approximately 1 million miles closer to the Sun than Earth is. After a one-month period for science checkouts, Carruthers' two-year science phase will begin in March 2026.

From L1, roughly four times farther away than the Moon, Carruthers will capture a comprehensive view of the exosphere using two ultraviolet cameras, a near-field imager and a wide-field imager.

"The near-field imager lets you zoom up really close to see how the exosphere is varying close to the planet," Glocer said. "The wide-field imager lets you see the full scope and expanse of the exosphere, and how it's changing far away from the Earth's surface."

The two imagers will together map hydrogen atoms as they move through the exosphere and ultimately out to space. But what we learn about atmospheric escape on our home planet applies far beyond it.

"Understanding how that works at Earth will greatly inform our understanding of exoplanets and how quickly their atmospheres can escape," Waldrop said.

By studying the physics of Earth, the one planet we know that supports life, the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory can help us know what to look for elsewhere in the universe.

The Carruthers Geocorona Observatory mission is led by Lara Waldrop from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Space Sciences Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley leads mission implementation, design and development of the payload in collaboration with Utah State University's Space Dynamics Laboratory. The Carruthers spacecraft was designed and built by BAE Systems. NASA's Explorers and Heliophysics Projects Division at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the mission for the agency's Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Related Links
 Carruthers Geocorona Observatory
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planet captures first light from Pelican-3 satellite as constellation expands
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025
 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has released the first light image from its Pelican-3 satellite, capturing Turin, Italy on September 5 from an altitude of 458 km. The spacecraft, launched on August 26 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 NAOS mission with Pelican-4, is currently undergoing instrument calibration before entering full operations. CEO Will Marshall said the rapid imaging highlights the Pelican constellation's agility. "Our Pelican satellites offer state-of-the-art capabilities, from high resolution t ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station

 NASA blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programs
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule

 Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher

 First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya

 Chinese launch campaign places multiple satellites in orbit
EARTH OBSERVATION
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
EARTH OBSERVATION
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub

 Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal

 China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit

 Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
EARTH OBSERVATION
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.