24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program
illustration only
AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 22, 2025

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been awarded a firm-fixed-price option by the U.S. Space Force Space Rapid Capabilities Office to deliver two BADGER phased array antenna systems under the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program. This marks the first option exercised under the SCAR Other Transaction Agreement, aimed at boosting system performance, deployment speed, and resilience.

To expand production capacity, AV has strengthened supplier partnerships and broadened its manufacturing framework. These steps are designed to stabilize costs, reduce schedule risks, and ensure the BADGER supply chain can meet present and future SCAR program requirements. The company noted this framework is intended to accelerate delivery timelines in alignment with operational needs.

"We are delivering unmatched technological superiority to usher in a new era of advanced satellite command and control," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President and CEO. He added that AV is scaling production to match the operational tempo demanded by the Space Force, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering on national security priorities.

Development milestones for SCAR are nearly complete, with the first BADGER unit scheduled for delivery in the coming months. Additional units are slated for early 2026 deployment overseas. AV has already delivered the Mission Support Container, which houses the electronics and software for the BADGER units, ahead of schedule this summer, and it is now ready for integration testing.

Mary Clum, Executive Vice President for AV's Space and Directed Energy Group, noted that the rapid production scaling demonstrates AV's readiness. "BADGER is ready. SCAR is coming," she said, citing the system's broad satellite tracking, telemetry, and control capabilities.

Dr. Kelly Hammett, Director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, called SCAR a revolutionary system of systems addressing the contested and congested space environment. He praised AV's technical achievements and supply chain investments, highlighting the importance of government-industry collaboration in achieving strategic goals.

Related Links
 AeroVironment, Inc
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025
 Payload commissioning has started for NASA's Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT), a pioneering wideband space communications technology designed to connect spacecraft with both government and commercial networks. The demonstration rides aboard York Space Systems' Bard satellite, launched on July 23. The satellite completed its bus commissioning within four weeks, validating key systems such as flight computers and navigation controls. With Bard fully operational, the PExT payload is now enter ... read more
TECH SPACE
SDA taps GMV to build Space Safety Portal for next era of spaceflight safety

 Ex-US climate envoy: Trump threatening 'consensus science' worldwide

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
TECH SPACE
Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025

 Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion

 Infinite Orbits secures multiple GEO launches with Impulse Space

 SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule
TECH SPACE
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
TECH SPACE
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
TECH SPACE
Two Chinese Rockets Deliver 12 Advanced Satellites into Orbit

 Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment

 China launches experimental satellites to enhance mobile space internet

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
TECH SPACE
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit

 AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program

 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing

 EU business lobby head says China rare earths snag persists
TECH SPACE
Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests

 Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system

 Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place
TECH SPACE
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.