AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 22, 2025



AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been awarded a firm-fixed-price option by the U.S. Space Force Space Rapid Capabilities Office to deliver two BADGER phased array antenna systems under the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program. This marks the first option exercised under the SCAR Other Transaction Agreement, aimed at boosting system performance, deployment speed, and resilience.

To expand production capacity, AV has strengthened supplier partnerships and broadened its manufacturing framework. These steps are designed to stabilize costs, reduce schedule risks, and ensure the BADGER supply chain can meet present and future SCAR program requirements. The company noted this framework is intended to accelerate delivery timelines in alignment with operational needs.

"We are delivering unmatched technological superiority to usher in a new era of advanced satellite command and control," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President and CEO. He added that AV is scaling production to match the operational tempo demanded by the Space Force, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering on national security priorities.

Development milestones for SCAR are nearly complete, with the first BADGER unit scheduled for delivery in the coming months. Additional units are slated for early 2026 deployment overseas. AV has already delivered the Mission Support Container, which houses the electronics and software for the BADGER units, ahead of schedule this summer, and it is now ready for integration testing.

Mary Clum, Executive Vice President for AV's Space and Directed Energy Group, noted that the rapid production scaling demonstrates AV's readiness. "BADGER is ready. SCAR is coming," she said, citing the system's broad satellite tracking, telemetry, and control capabilities.

Dr. Kelly Hammett, Director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, called SCAR a revolutionary system of systems addressing the contested and congested space environment. He praised AV's technical achievements and supply chain investments, highlighting the importance of government-industry collaboration in achieving strategic goals.

Related Links

AeroVironment, Inc

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

