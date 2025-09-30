Fengyun satellite strengthens China global weather forecasting capacity

Fengyun 3H carries nine advanced instruments, including a medium-resolution spectral imager, a hyperspectral infrared atmospheric sounder, and a microwave temperature sounder. These sensors will improve China's capabilities in global numerical weather prediction, tracking climate change, and mitigating meteorological disasters, according to CNSA.
The Fengyun program began in 1988 with the launch of Fengyun 1A. Since then, China has launched 22 weather satellites. The current operational fleet includes 11 spacecraft: three Fengyun 2 satellites, six Fengyun 3 satellites, and two Fengyun 4 satellites.
Both the Long March 4C rocket and the Fengyun 3H satellite were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, part of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. The Long March 4C, with a liftoff mass of 250 metric tons, can deliver payloads of up to 3 tons into sun-synchronous orbit about 700 kilometers above Earth.
The launch marked China's 58th space mission of 2025 and the 596th flight overall for the Long March rocket series.
