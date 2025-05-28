24/7 Space News
VSAT NEWS
 Kymeta and Eutelsat OneWeb deploy dual-orbit SATCOM terminal to support defense networks
illustration only
Kymeta and Eutelsat OneWeb deploy dual-orbit SATCOM terminal to support defense networks
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) May 28, 2025

The new Goshawk u8 flat-panel terminal from Kymeta is now officially available on Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, enhancing multi-orbit connectivity options for global government and military customers. Designed to function seamlessly across both LEO and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) networks, the terminal addresses a growing demand for resilient and versatile communications infrastructure in defense applications.

The Goshawk u8 features a rugged, compact design that delivers consistent, high-bandwidth performance, supporting mobile and stationary deployments alike. The terminal is built to meet strategic and operational requirements in increasingly dynamic defense environments, allowing users to maintain secure connections across varied operational domains.

"Defense infrastructure is being reshaped at speed, and satellite communications are now a key piece delivering seamless, secure connectivity across all domains," said Filipe De Oliveira, Vice President Commercial Connectivity Business Unit of Eutelsat OneWeb. "Thanks to the Kymeta Goshawk u8, we can provide secure connectivity on our Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation that meets the strategic and operational requirements of governments and security-focused organizations around the world."

Designed for plug-and-play compatibility, the terminal can be deployed on land vehicles, maritime vessels, and fixed sites. Its integration of LEO, GEO, and cellular networks enhances situational responsiveness, enabling maneuver warfare tactics that depend on fast and adaptable communications.

"In today's contested battlespace, the ability to move, adapt, and fight without losing connectivity is non-negotiable," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta. "The Goshawk u8 gives defense forces the freedom to operate across orbits with resilience and certainty, even under pressure.

Kymeta continues to collaborate closely with defense agencies, special operations units, and military partners to develop solutions aligned with critical communication requirements. The terminal's open architecture supports evolving mission demands, making it a key asset for secure, mobile defense communications.

Related Links
 Kymeta
 VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
VSAT NEWS
Multi-Orbit and Multi-Partnership Strategies Shape the Future of Inflight Connectivity
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 10, 2025
 Inflight connectivity providers are making substantial advances in network strategy, hardware integration, and operator partnerships, reflecting the sector's shift toward scalable, high-performance services across multiple orbits and technologies. Several recent announcements from Eutelsat, Panasonic Avionics, SES, Intelsat, ThinKom, and Quvia demonstrate the competitive momentum behind multi-orbit architectures, vertically integrated software-hardware ecosystems, and increasingly flexible service model ... read more
VSAT NEWS
Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban

 NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause

 3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction

 Seeking something new, Airbnb CEO promises 'perfect concierge'
VSAT NEWS
China places six satellites in orbit with latest Kinetica 1 mission

 Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch

 Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation

 Akoustis Finalizes Asset Sale to SpaceX Subsidiary Tune Holdings
VSAT NEWS
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`

 What Martian Craters Reveal About the Red Planet's Subsurface

 What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition

 A Tough Drill at Witch Hazel Hill
VSAT NEWS
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
VSAT NEWS
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

 Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality

 Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Satellite Constellation

 Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test
VSAT NEWS
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers

 Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected

 Synspective and SATIM Unveil Advanced Object Detection and Classification Solution

 TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research
VSAT NEWS
Membranes may have shaped the selection of life's building blocks

 Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights

 Webb Finds First Clear Evidence of Frozen Water in Young Star System

 NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech
VSAT NEWS
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission

 Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora

 Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.