Kymeta and Eutelsat OneWeb deploy dual-orbit SATCOM terminal to support defense networks



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) May 28, 2025



The new Goshawk u8 flat-panel terminal from Kymeta is now officially available on Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, enhancing multi-orbit connectivity options for global government and military customers. Designed to function seamlessly across both LEO and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) networks, the terminal addresses a growing demand for resilient and versatile communications infrastructure in defense applications.

The Goshawk u8 features a rugged, compact design that delivers consistent, high-bandwidth performance, supporting mobile and stationary deployments alike. The terminal is built to meet strategic and operational requirements in increasingly dynamic defense environments, allowing users to maintain secure connections across varied operational domains.

"Defense infrastructure is being reshaped at speed, and satellite communications are now a key piece delivering seamless, secure connectivity across all domains," said Filipe De Oliveira, Vice President Commercial Connectivity Business Unit of Eutelsat OneWeb. "Thanks to the Kymeta Goshawk u8, we can provide secure connectivity on our Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation that meets the strategic and operational requirements of governments and security-focused organizations around the world."

Designed for plug-and-play compatibility, the terminal can be deployed on land vehicles, maritime vessels, and fixed sites. Its integration of LEO, GEO, and cellular networks enhances situational responsiveness, enabling maneuver warfare tactics that depend on fast and adaptable communications.

"In today's contested battlespace, the ability to move, adapt, and fight without losing connectivity is non-negotiable," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta. "The Goshawk u8 gives defense forces the freedom to operate across orbits with resilience and certainty, even under pressure.

Kymeta continues to collaborate closely with defense agencies, special operations units, and military partners to develop solutions aligned with critical communication requirements. The terminal's open architecture supports evolving mission demands, making it a key asset for secure, mobile defense communications.

