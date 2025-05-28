Kymeta and Eutelsat OneWeb deploy dual-orbit SATCOM terminal to support defense networks

The Goshawk u8 features a rugged, compact design that delivers consistent, high-bandwidth performance, supporting mobile and stationary deployments alike. The terminal is built to meet strategic and operational requirements in increasingly dynamic defense environments, allowing users to maintain secure connections across varied operational domains.
"Defense infrastructure is being reshaped at speed, and satellite communications are now a key piece delivering seamless, secure connectivity across all domains," said Filipe De Oliveira, Vice President Commercial Connectivity Business Unit of Eutelsat OneWeb. "Thanks to the Kymeta Goshawk u8, we can provide secure connectivity on our Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation that meets the strategic and operational requirements of governments and security-focused organizations around the world."
Designed for plug-and-play compatibility, the terminal can be deployed on land vehicles, maritime vessels, and fixed sites. Its integration of LEO, GEO, and cellular networks enhances situational responsiveness, enabling maneuver warfare tactics that depend on fast and adaptable communications.
"In today's contested battlespace, the ability to move, adapt, and fight without losing connectivity is non-negotiable," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta. "The Goshawk u8 gives defense forces the freedom to operate across orbits with resilience and certainty, even under pressure.
Kymeta continues to collaborate closely with defense agencies, special operations units, and military partners to develop solutions aligned with critical communication requirements. The terminal's open architecture supports evolving mission demands, making it a key asset for secure, mobile defense communications.
Related Links
Kymeta
VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban
NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause
3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction
Seeking something new, Airbnb CEO promises 'perfect concierge'
China places six satellites in orbit with latest Kinetica 1 mission
Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
Akoustis Finalizes Asset Sale to SpaceX Subsidiary Tune Holdings
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`
What Martian Craters Reveal About the Red Planet's Subsurface
What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition
A Tough Drill at Witch Hazel Hill
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
|
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024
Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality
Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Satellite Constellation
Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers
Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected
Synspective and SATIM Unveil Advanced Object Detection and Classification Solution
TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research
Membranes may have shaped the selection of life's building blocks
Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights
Webb Finds First Clear Evidence of Frozen Water in Young Star System
NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters