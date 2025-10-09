GEO-MEASURE brings survey-grade precision to everyone

Equipped with 1,408 satellite channels and a 30-hour battery, GEO-MEASURE delivers centimeter-level RTK accuracy across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations. Its waterproof, rugged housing ensures reliability in demanding field conditions, while USB-C charging and a 24-hour rechargeable battery make it as convenient as any modern mobile device.
The free companion app, available on iOS and Android, allows users to visualize survey points on maps, record field notes, manage multiple projects, and export data in common GIS and CAD formats such as CSV, KML, GPX, and GeoJSON. Pairing via Bluetooth takes minutes - eliminating the need for base stations, NTRIP setup, or multiple logins.
By bundling hardware, software, and real-time corrections, GEODNET is evolving from a decentralized RTK provider into a complete hardware-and-service ecosystem. GEO-MEASURE brings centimeter-level accuracy to users in construction, GIS, drone mapping, agriculture, and environmental monitoring - making professional GNSS workflows accessible to a much wider audience.
Related Links
GEODNET
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
NASA launches mission to study space weather
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
Pulsar Fusion to Demonstrate Advanced Propulsion on Momentus Vigoride Mission
ESA and Avio advance design of reusable rocket upper stage
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Globalstar moves to expand satellite network with new spectrum plan
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters