EARTH OBSERVATION
 GEO-MEASURE brings survey-grade precision to everyone
GEO-MEASURE brings survey-grade precision to everyone
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 09, 2025

GEO-MEASURE, the new handheld GNSS rover from GEODNET, is redefining field surveying by combining professional-grade accuracy with consumer-level simplicity and affordability. The compact device integrates robust hardware, a mobile app, and preloaded RTK corrections in a single turnkey package priced at just $695, including one year of correction service.

Equipped with 1,408 satellite channels and a 30-hour battery, GEO-MEASURE delivers centimeter-level RTK accuracy across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations. Its waterproof, rugged housing ensures reliability in demanding field conditions, while USB-C charging and a 24-hour rechargeable battery make it as convenient as any modern mobile device.

The free companion app, available on iOS and Android, allows users to visualize survey points on maps, record field notes, manage multiple projects, and export data in common GIS and CAD formats such as CSV, KML, GPX, and GeoJSON. Pairing via Bluetooth takes minutes - eliminating the need for base stations, NTRIP setup, or multiple logins.

By bundling hardware, software, and real-time corrections, GEODNET is evolving from a decentralized RTK provider into a complete hardware-and-service ecosystem. GEO-MEASURE brings centimeter-level accuracy to users in construction, GIS, drone mapping, agriculture, and environmental monitoring - making professional GNSS workflows accessible to a much wider audience.

 GEODNET
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

EARTH OBSERVATION
