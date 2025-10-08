Anthropic to open India office as AI demand grows

Demand for AI tools and solutions has surged in India -- projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year's end -- driven by growing adoption by both businesses and individuals.
Anthropic, which said India ranks "second globally in consumer usage" of its chatbot Claude, added that its planned office in tech hub Bengaluru would support the country's "rapidly growing AI ecosystem".
"India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets," chief executive Dario Amodei, who is in India this week, said in a statement.
Anthropic's move follows a flurry of announcements by other top AI firms looking to court Indian users.
OpenAI has said it will open an India office later this year, with its chief Sam Altman noting that ChatGPT usage in the country had grown fourfold over the past year.
In August, the company launched a subscription plan for 399 rupees ($4.50) a month, a price targeted at students and young developers.
ChatGPT head Nick Turley said on X that making the service "more affordable" had been a "key ask" from users.
AI firm Perplexity also announced a major partnership in July with Indian telecom giant Airtel, offering the company's 360 million customers a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription.
Anthropic is valued at $183 billion, while OpenAI's valuation has reportedly soared after a private share sale to $500 billion, which would make it the world's most valuable startup.
asv/pjm/kaf/mtp
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
NASA launches mission to study space weather
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
Pulsar Fusion to Demonstrate Advanced Propulsion on Momentus Vigoride Mission
ESA and Avio advance design of reusable rocket upper stage
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Globalstar moves to expand satellite network with new spectrum plan
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters