Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025



Firefly Aerospace has secured a new contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Edwards Air Force Base, California, to create a ceramic matrix composite (CMC) nozzle extension for use in liquid rocket engines. The advanced material aims to enhance rocket performance by cutting down on weight and production costs, compared to traditional metal-based nozzle extensions.

"Firefly's expertise in both carbon composites and rocket propulsion puts us in a unique position to develop a composite-based nozzle extension that allow us to reduce mass on our launch vehicles and ultimately increase payload capacity for customers," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "As we've seen with Firefly's carbon composite barrels, domes, and tanks, composites provide a cost-efficient, lightweight solution that improves performance."

Conventional second-stage nozzle extensions are typically made from heavy metals, which can be costly and depend on non-domestic raw materials. Firefly's CMC solution offers a lighter and stronger alternative, maintaining structural integrity at high temperatures while reducing nozzle mass by more than 50 percent. This weight reduction is expected to improve payload delivery capabilities. Additionally, the composite approach cuts manufacturing lead times from several months to just weeks by using domestically sourced materials and a rapid spin forming process.

Leveraging its background in composite manufacturing and rocket engine development, Firefly will quickly design, produce, and test the new nozzle extension to validate its material performance. The resulting technology will support future rapid-response space missions critical to U.S. national security, as well as bolster the commercial space sector. Firefly also plans to apply the new fabrication techniques to its Lightning and Vira second-stage engines, which power its Alpha rocket and upcoming Medium Launch Vehicle.

