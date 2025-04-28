Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

"Firefly's expertise in both carbon composites and rocket propulsion puts us in a unique position to develop a composite-based nozzle extension that allow us to reduce mass on our launch vehicles and ultimately increase payload capacity for customers," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "As we've seen with Firefly's carbon composite barrels, domes, and tanks, composites provide a cost-efficient, lightweight solution that improves performance."
Conventional second-stage nozzle extensions are typically made from heavy metals, which can be costly and depend on non-domestic raw materials. Firefly's CMC solution offers a lighter and stronger alternative, maintaining structural integrity at high temperatures while reducing nozzle mass by more than 50 percent. This weight reduction is expected to improve payload delivery capabilities. Additionally, the composite approach cuts manufacturing lead times from several months to just weeks by using domestically sourced materials and a rapid spin forming process.
Leveraging its background in composite manufacturing and rocket engine development, Firefly will quickly design, produce, and test the new nozzle extension to validate its material performance. The resulting technology will support future rapid-response space missions critical to U.S. national security, as well as bolster the commercial space sector. Firefly also plans to apply the new fabrication techniques to its Lightning and Vira second-stage engines, which power its Alpha rocket and upcoming Medium Launch Vehicle.
Related Links
Firefly Aerospace
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New study unveils volcanic history and clues to ancient life on Mars
Sols 4511-4512: Low energy after a big weekend
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
Big discovery reveals planet in upright orbit around brown dwarf binary
Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet
First Spectrum: Strongest biosignature signal yet found on exoplanet
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters