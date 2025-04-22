ISRO embarks on Ax-4 mission to advance deep space science and sustainability

Among ISRO's Ax-4 contributions is a human-centered study examining how astronauts engage with electronic displays in zero gravity. Collaborating with NASA and Voyager, this experiment explores how spatial orientation, gaze behavior, and cognitive processing shift in microgravity when using screens. Researchers will analyze eye-tracking data and motor responses to assess whether these changes elevate stress levels. Results may influence the ergonomic design of space-based user interfaces, enhancing mission efficiency and crew well-being.
In the biological domain, ISRO is advancing two life science studies with implications for food security in space. In the "Space Microalgae" experiment, conducted with NASA and Redwire, scientists are evaluating how three strains of edible microalgae respond to spaceflight conditions. These nutrient-rich microorganisms could serve as compact, high-yield food sources for crewed deep-space missions.
Meanwhile, a second study with ESA focuses on cyanobacteria-photosynthetic microbes with environmental applications. By comparing the behavior of two cyanobacteria strains in microgravity, ISRO aims to assess their growth rates and metabolic pathways. The findings may help integrate these organisms into closed-loop life support systems, enabling oxygen regeneration and waste recycling aboard spacecraft.
ISRO is also tackling a persistent physiological challenge faced by astronauts: muscle loss in microgravity. A joint study with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies is probing how a specific metabolic supplement influences muscle regeneration. By identifying the biological mechanisms responsible for muscle degradation, the research could lead to countermeasures that support crew health on extended missions, while also offering therapeutic insights for muscle disorders on Earth.
Addressing the need for sustainable crop production in orbit, ISRO is investigating how salad seeds sprout and evolve in the space environment. The project, led with NASA and BioServe, examines germination, genetic shifts, microbial profiles, and nutrition over successive generations. These insights are vital for creating reliable food cultivation strategies for future space habitats.
Another ISRO-led experiment studies the extreme resilience of tardigrades-microscopic organisms known for their survival skills in harsh conditions. In collaboration with NASA and Voyager, scientists are tracking how tardigrades adapt to space by analyzing revival patterns and genetic expression compared to Earth-based controls. This could unlock new applications in space biology and bioengineering.
Through its Ax-4 participation, ISRO underscores a long-term vision of enabling human survival and thriving beyond Earth. These initiatives not only contribute valuable scientific data but also inspire a new generation of innovators, reinforcing India's expanding role as a key player in international space research.
