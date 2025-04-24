24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Rocket Lab to Conduct Hypersonic Test Flight Under MACH-TB 2.0 Program
illustration only
Rocket Lab to Conduct Hypersonic Test Flight Under MACH-TB 2.0 Program
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 24, 2025

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a key provider of launch services and space systems, has secured a new contract to launch a full-scale hypersonic test flight on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense. The mission, commissioned by Kratos under the MACH-TB 2.0 initiative, will utilize Rocket Lab's HASTE vehicle and is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Wallops Island, Virginia, no earlier than the first quarter of 2026.

The agreement marks the first full-scale flight test contract awarded by Kratos through the MACH-TB 2.0 program-a $1.45 billion effort aimed at expanding access to hypersonic testing. Rocket Lab was added to the MACH-TB 2.0 subcontractor team in January, building on its prior MACH-TB engagements, which included three successful test launches, two of which occurred within a three-week span.

HASTE, the Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron, is a modified version of Rocket Lab's Electron rocket, tailored for suborbital missions. Sharing core technologies like 3D-printed engines and carbon composite structures, HASTE is designed with a reconfigured upper Kick Stage and can accommodate payloads up to 700 kg (1,540 lbs). It supports testing of hypersonic, glide, ballistic, and atmospheric reentry systems at speeds exceeding 7.5 km/s. Across both its HASTE and Electron platforms, Rocket Lab has launched over 200 payloads.

"In less than two years since its first launch, HASTE has quickly emerged as a leading commercial test platform of hypersonic systems. With our operational speed and cadence, and the ability to serve multiple mission profiles all in one platform, HASTE is helping to move the needle on hypersonic innovation. I'm confident this will be the first of many new opportunities to serve the nation through the MACH-TB program, and we're proud to be working alongside Kratos to bring this test flight to the launch pad on a rapid timeline," said Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck.

This mission joins a growing schedule of HASTE launches set for 2025 and 2026. Among upcoming flights is a test for the Defense Innovation Unit involving a scramjet-powered vehicle, an extension of a five-launch agreement with Leidos, and a classified hypersonic test for an undisclosed client.

In parallel with MACH-TB, Rocket Lab's HASTE platform has been incorporated into other major defense initiatives. In the United States, HASTE is now eligible under the $46 billion Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC), expanding its potential role in U.S. Air Force projects. In the UK, HASTE has been included in the Ministry of Defence's Pounds 1 billion Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework, reinforcing its international strategic value.

Related Links
 Rocket Lab
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 A team of fourth-year mechanical and aerospace engineering students at the University of Virginia aims to pioneer a new low-cost method for gathering hypersonic flight data. Their innovative glider, called HEDGE (Hypersonic ReEntry Deployable Glider Experiment), is set to launch aboard a NASA suborbital rocket this August from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Part of their senior capstone course, HEDGE represents a bold attempt to validate whether miniature spacecraft like CubeSats can eff ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast

 Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel

 SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
ROCKET SCIENCE
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'

 Rocket Lab to Conduct Hypersonic Test Flight Under MACH-TB 2.0 Program

 China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions

 Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research
ROCKET SCIENCE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong

 Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions

 10 Intertnational lunar projects picked for Chang'e 8 mission

 Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
ROCKET SCIENCE
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida

 Apex secures 200 million to ramp up satellite bus production

 Spire Clears Debt with Sale of Maritime Business to Kpler

 SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space

 Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
ROCKET SCIENCE
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
ROCKET SCIENCE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.