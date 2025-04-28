Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025



The United States Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Space Vehicle Processing Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) contract to Astrotech Space Operations (ASO), aiming to enhance commercial satellite processing capabilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California by 2028.

"This $77.5 million CSO award is a public-private partnership for cost sharing of much-needed launch infrastructure to support the increased demands of both military and commercial launch activities," said Col. Dan Highlander, Director of Operations Integration for SSC's Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office. "This expanded processing facility will support National Security Space priorities, improving USSF's responsive and resilient launch capabilities for the warfighter."

