24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
illustration only
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

The United States Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Space Vehicle Processing Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) contract to Astrotech Space Operations (ASO), aiming to enhance commercial satellite processing capabilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California by 2028.

"This $77.5 million CSO award is a public-private partnership for cost sharing of much-needed launch infrastructure to support the increased demands of both military and commercial launch activities," said Col. Dan Highlander, Director of Operations Integration for SSC's Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office. "This expanded processing facility will support National Security Space priorities, improving USSF's responsive and resilient launch capabilities for the warfighter."

Related Links
 U.S. Space Force
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather
 Washington (AFP) April 10, 2025
 Weather prevented a rocket carrying the first batch of Amazon satellites designed to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink from lifting off Wednesday, in a setback for the planned Project Kuiper network. "Stubborn cumulus clouds and persistent winds make liftoff not possible within the available window," read a liveblog update from operator United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Cumulus clouds are a particular danger for rockets as a nearby launch can trigg ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices

 Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station

 US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
ROCKET SCIENCE
Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches

 Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
ROCKET SCIENCE
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did

 New study unveils volcanic history and clues to ancient life on Mars

 Sols 4511-4512: Low energy after a big weekend

 Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week

 Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
ROCKET SCIENCE
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
ROCKET SCIENCE
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

 Big discovery reveals planet in upright orbit around brown dwarf binary

 Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet

 First Spectrum: Strongest biosignature signal yet found on exoplanet
ROCKET SCIENCE
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.