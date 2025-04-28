Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches

"This $77.5 million CSO award is a public-private partnership for cost sharing of much-needed launch infrastructure to support the increased demands of both military and commercial launch activities," said Col. Dan Highlander, Director of Operations Integration for SSC's Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office. "This expanded processing facility will support National Security Space priorities, improving USSF's responsive and resilient launch capabilities for the warfighter."
U.S. Space Force
