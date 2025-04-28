24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
Sierra Space recently conducted successful hypervelocity impact trials at NASA's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, NM, to optimize the structural integrity of the company's Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) habitat. Pictured here are the test materials after a .50 caliber shot from a two-stage light gas gun. (Photo: Sierra Space)
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

Sierra Space has completed a major step toward enhancing the resilience of its expandable space station habitat, LIFE, through a series of hypervelocity impact tests carried out at NASA's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Conducted with NASA's support, the trials focused on refining a protective shield capable of enduring the intense hazards found in orbit.

The LIFE habitat's defense system is crafted from Vectran, a high-strength, chemically-woven flexible fabric. Offering a lightweight yet robust alternative to traditional rigid materials, the softgoods-based shield underwent rigorous assessment using a two-stage light gas gun to simulate micrometeoroid and orbital debris (MMOD) strikes. This testing campaign sought to identify optimal material configurations that maximize protection while minimizing mass, a vital balance for space operations.

"Our innovative space station technology drives scientific discovery and fuels a low-Earth orbit economy," said Shawn Buckley, Vice President, Space Destinations Systems at Sierra Space. "This collaboration with NASA advances our efforts to development a shield that protects against micrometeoroids and space debris, bringing us closer to launching the LIFE habitat into orbit and readying our technology for repeat and long-duration space missions."

Performed under an unfunded Space Act Agreement known as Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities (CCSC-2), the tests used NASA's .50 caliber two-stage light gas gun. The apparatus, which operates with gunpowder and compressed hydrogen, propelled projectiles at speeds nearing seven kilometers per second within a vacuum chamber, emulating the conditions and threats of space.

The testing unfolded in two phases. Initially, different softgoods materials were evaluated under consistent conditions to compare their resilience against MMOD impacts. After narrowing down the most effective candidates, further tests adjusted gun parameters to develop performance equations, culminating in 40 experimental firings. A refined shield design was then validated with an additional 19 high-speed shots.

Sierra Space engineers were on-site at White Sands, enabling immediate analysis and real-time modifications to the test series. This close collaboration expedited decision-making and enhanced the overall effectiveness of the testing process.

Throughout the campaign, Sierra Space worked in tandem with NASA, drawing on the agency's technical expertise to interpret results and optimize shield configurations. The partnership illustrates a shared commitment to developing durable habitat technologies capable of surviving the severe environment of low-Earth orbit.

The successful outcome of these trials represents a critical achievement for Sierra Space as it advances the LIFE habitat toward operational readiness. Continued testing is planned to finalize the habitat's shielding ahead of its debut mission to low-Earth orbit.

