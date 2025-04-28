Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands

The LIFE habitat's defense system is crafted from Vectran, a high-strength, chemically-woven flexible fabric. Offering a lightweight yet robust alternative to traditional rigid materials, the softgoods-based shield underwent rigorous assessment using a two-stage light gas gun to simulate micrometeoroid and orbital debris (MMOD) strikes. This testing campaign sought to identify optimal material configurations that maximize protection while minimizing mass, a vital balance for space operations.
"Our innovative space station technology drives scientific discovery and fuels a low-Earth orbit economy," said Shawn Buckley, Vice President, Space Destinations Systems at Sierra Space. "This collaboration with NASA advances our efforts to development a shield that protects against micrometeoroids and space debris, bringing us closer to launching the LIFE habitat into orbit and readying our technology for repeat and long-duration space missions."
Performed under an unfunded Space Act Agreement known as Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities (CCSC-2), the tests used NASA's .50 caliber two-stage light gas gun. The apparatus, which operates with gunpowder and compressed hydrogen, propelled projectiles at speeds nearing seven kilometers per second within a vacuum chamber, emulating the conditions and threats of space.
The testing unfolded in two phases. Initially, different softgoods materials were evaluated under consistent conditions to compare their resilience against MMOD impacts. After narrowing down the most effective candidates, further tests adjusted gun parameters to develop performance equations, culminating in 40 experimental firings. A refined shield design was then validated with an additional 19 high-speed shots.
Sierra Space engineers were on-site at White Sands, enabling immediate analysis and real-time modifications to the test series. This close collaboration expedited decision-making and enhanced the overall effectiveness of the testing process.
Throughout the campaign, Sierra Space worked in tandem with NASA, drawing on the agency's technical expertise to interpret results and optimize shield configurations. The partnership illustrates a shared commitment to developing durable habitat technologies capable of surviving the severe environment of low-Earth orbit.
The successful outcome of these trials represents a critical achievement for Sierra Space as it advances the LIFE habitat toward operational readiness. Continued testing is planned to finalize the habitat's shielding ahead of its debut mission to low-Earth orbit.
Related Links
Sierra Space
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New study unveils volcanic history and clues to ancient life on Mars
Sols 4511-4512: Low energy after a big weekend
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
Big discovery reveals planet in upright orbit around brown dwarf binary
Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet
First Spectrum: Strongest biosignature signal yet found on exoplanet
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters