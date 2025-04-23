NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

The antenna employs a polymer-based aerogel - a highly porous, lightweight material composed of 95% air - which can be tuned to resemble the flexibility of plastic wrap or the rigidity of plexiglass. "By removing the liquid portion of a gel, you're left with this incredibly porous structure," explained Stephanie Vivod, chemical engineer at NASA Glenn. "If you've ever made Jell-O, you've performed chemistry that's similar to the first step of making an aerogel."
This material forms the core of an active phased array aerogel antenna, constructed by sandwiching it between a circuit board and a series of copper cells, topped with a high-performance insulating film. Unlike traditional external antennas, this design conforms to the aircraft's shape, reducing drag and enhancing visual stealth while maintaining strong communications capability.
NASA tested a rigid prototype aboard a Britten-Norman Defender aircraft in collaboration with the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Patuxent River during summer 2024. Later in October, NASA Glenn researchers and Eutelsat America Corp. evaluated the technology on a ground platform, successfully connecting with both geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites, including those operated by Kepler.
"This is significant because we are able to use the same antenna to connect with two very different satellite systems," noted Glenn researcher Bryan Schoenholz. Geostationary satellites remain fixed above the equator over 22,000 miles up, while low Earth orbit satellites, at around 1,200 miles, rapidly circle the planet.
This dual capability is vital for next-generation aviation, ensuring uninterrupted satellite communication as aircraft navigate increasingly busy skies. The antenna's electronically steerable beam maintains signal lock with minimal disruption, helping prevent communication failures during flight.
As the U.S. prepares for a surge in autonomous aircraft and urban air mobility services, seamless connectivity becomes a safety-critical requirement. NASA's work under the Advanced Air Mobility mission and Transformative Aeronautics Concepts program supports development of technologies like the aerogel antenna, which can ensure stable, precise communications in real time.
"If an autonomous air taxi or drone flight loses its communications link, we have a very unsafe situation," said Schoenholz. "We can't afford a 'dropped call' up there because that connection is critical to the safety of the flight."
Schoenholz, Vivod, and their colleagues are developing these systems under NASA's Antenna Deployment and Optimization Technologies activity, a key effort within the Transformational Tools and Technologies project. Their work aims to reduce radio frequency interference and maintain safe, high-performance communications across the expanding spectrum of aircraft in the national airspace.
Related Links
Transformational Tools and Technologies project
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New study unveils volcanic history and clues to ancient life on Mars
Sols 4511-4512: Low energy after a big weekend
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
Big discovery reveals planet in upright orbit around brown dwarf binary
Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet
First Spectrum: Strongest biosignature signal yet found on exoplanet
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters