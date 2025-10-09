24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Europe's new METimage instrument delivers first ultra-detailed views of Earth
Europe's new METimage instrument delivers first ultra-detailed views of Earth
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 09, 2025

EUMETSAT has unveiled the first Earth imagery from the METimage instrument aboard its newly launched Metop Second Generation A1 (Metop-SGA1) satellite, offering an early look at the mission's extraordinary visual clarity and scientific potential.

Captured on 24 September 2025, METimage's debut scene spans Europe and North Africa, detailing complex weather systems, cloud fronts, and clear-sky landscapes with remarkable precision. The image reveals a cold front over central Europe, storms over the Adriatic and Mediterranean, and distinct surface features from Turkiye's shimmering lakes to North Africa's desert-green contrasts.

Additional images from the satellite's initial global sweep include striking views of Hurricane Humberto over the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Neoguri in the Pacific, and fine-scale depictions of global weather and terrain - from fog cloaking the US Great Lakes to a cloud-free Asian panorama revealing the Himalayas' snow-filled valleys.

Orbiting 830 kilometers above Earth, METimage is a next-generation multispectral radiometer providing 20 visible-to-infrared channels at 500-meter resolution. It delivers near-global daily coverage at twice the sharpness of its predecessor, the AVHRR, enabling improved tracking of clouds, aerosols, land and ocean temperatures, ice, vegetation, and wildfires.

Early data products, including high-resolution cloud maps, are already demonstrating METimage's capacity to strengthen numerical weather prediction, enhance storm nowcasting, accelerate wildfire detection, and refine air-quality forecasting.

"In a year of deadly floods, searing heatwaves and devastating wildfires in Europe, the need for precise forecasts has never been clearer," said Phil Evans, EUMETSAT Director-General. "These first METimage pictures are truly exceptional in detail and colour, helping national services deliver earlier, targeted warnings that protect people, infrastructure, and economies."

ESA's Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, added, "These images showcase how Metop Second Generation will provide critical data for forecasting and climate monitoring, and demonstrate the value of strong partnerships between ESA, EUMETSAT, and industry."

Walther Pelzer, DLR Executive Board Member and Director General of the German Space Agency at DLR, said: "Thanks to its high spatial resolution, METimage will make a key contribution towards improving forecast quality. The great quality of the data just delivered emphasises that the high expectations of METimage are fully met."

