24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion
 By Thomas URBAIN with Julie JAMMOT in San Francisco
 New York (AFP) Oct 8, 2025

Artificial intelligence, the technology upending nearly every corner of society, is creeping into religion, serving up virtual Jesus and automated sermons -- a change drawing mixed reviews from the faithful.

Religious chatbots and other faith-based digital tools are growing in number, offering counsel, comfort and spiritual guidance during an age of rapidly transforming socialization and engagement.

One app, which is called Text with Jesus, has thousands of paying subscribers. It lets people ostensibly ask questions of Mary, Joseph, Jesus and nearly all 12 apostles.

The idea is to educate, said Stephane Peter, CEO of Catloaf Software, which created the app.

"This is a new way to address religious issues in an interactive way," he told AFP.

Although the app makes clear it uses AI, virtual Moses and Jesus don't recognize that as such when asked the specific question.

Peter said that ChatGPT's latest version, GPT-5, on which Text With Jesus is based, follows instructions better than previous iterations. It is also better at staying in whatever character it is supposed to be and can deny more forcefully that it's a bot.

He said many people consider the app blasphemous but it still has received a good rating in the App Store -- 4.7 out of 5.

Online ministry Catholic Answers said it got a taste of how sensitive all this can be when it launched the animated AI character "Father Justin" last year.

"A lot of people were offended that it was using a priest character," said Christopher Costello, the ministry's director of information technology.

Days later, Catholic Answers stripped the avatar of its title to make it simply Justin.

"We don't want to replace humans. We just want to help," Costello said.

- No 'heart and spirit' -

Other major religions have similar apps, such as Deen Buddy for Islam, Vedas AI for Hinduism, and AI Buddha. Most bill themselves as interfaces with scripture, not incarnations of actual holiness.

Nica, a 28-year-old Filipina who belongs to the Anglican Church, said she uses ChatGPT almost daily to study scripture -- even though her pastor wants her to stop.

"I'd say it's an added layer," said Nica, who declined to give her last name.

"I am in a Christian community and my husband and I have spiritual mentors. It's just that sometimes I have random thoughts about the Bible and I want answers immediately."

Not many will acknowledge using AI assistants in matters of religion, even though some of these apps have been downloaded millions of times.

"People who want to believe in God maybe shouldn't ask a chatbot. They should talk to people that believe, too," said a woman named Emanuela as she left St Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Rabbi Gilah Langner said the halakhah -- the collective body of religious laws derived from the Torah, the Jewish holy book -- has many interpretations. Jews need other Jews, with their insights and perspective, to connect them to the tradition of their faith, she said.

"I don't think you really get that from AI. It's possible it would be very nuanced, but the emotional connection is missing," Langner told AFP.

AI can make people feel "isolated and not in an organic connection to a living tradition," she added.

For their part, Christian communities do not reject AI outright.

Peter said he had spoken to clergy members and they agreed that AI could be a tool to educate people.

Last year Pope Francis named Demis Hassabis, a co-founder of AI research lab Google DeepMind, to serve in the Vatican's scientific academy.

And as much of society experiments with artificial intelligence, so does the clergy.

In November 2023, pastor Jay Cooper of the Violet Crown City Church in Austin, Texas, had an AI assistant deliver an entire sermon. He warned parishioners in advance.

"Some people freaked out, said we are now an AI church," said Cooper. But, he added, the service lured some people who did not usually attend church, especially video-game buffs.

Cooper said he has considered other ways of integrating AI into his church but has not repeated the AI sermon.

"I'm glad we did it," he said, "but it missed the heart and spirit of what we usually do."

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
OpenAI offers more copyright control for Sora 2 videos
 Tokyo (AFP) Oct 6, 2025
 When OpenAI released its new video generation model Sora 2 last week, users delighted in creating hyper-realistic clips inspired by real cartoons and video games, from South Park to Pokemon. But the US tech giant is giving more power to the companies that hold the copyright for such characters to put a stop to these artificial intelligence copies, boss Sam Altman said. OpenAI, which also runs ChatGPT, is facing many lawsuits over copyright infringements, including one major case with the New Yor ... read more
TECH SPACE
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
TECH SPACE
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors

 Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches

 Pulsar Fusion to Demonstrate Advanced Propulsion on Momentus Vigoride Mission

 ESA and Avio advance design of reusable rocket upper stage
TECH SPACE
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
TECH SPACE
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
TECH SPACE
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion

 China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
TECH SPACE
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport

 Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
TECH SPACE
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
TECH SPACE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.