NASA ISRO radar satellite beams first Earth images from space



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 26, 2025



Preliminary radar images from the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission reveal the extraordinary capabilities of the most advanced Earth-observing radar satellite ever launched. The spacecraft, developed through a long-standing U.S.-India partnership, is now preparing for full science operations later this year.

Launched by ISRO on July 30, NISAR is designed to provide unprecedented insights into natural hazards, agriculture, and climate change. Its first L-band synthetic aperture radar images, released in August, captured detailed views of Mount Desert Island in Maine and agricultural regions of North Dakota. Waterways, forests, farmland, and human structures were all distinctly visible, underscoring the system's ability to differentiate between land cover types.

"The successful capture of these first images from NISAR is a remarkable example of how partnership and collaboration between two nations, on opposite sides of the world, can achieve great things together for the benefit of all," said NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed the L-band radar, which can resolve features as small as 5 meters and penetrate forest canopies to measure soil moisture and ice movement to fractions of an inch. This precision is vital for tracking earthquakes, volcanic activity, landslides, and seasonal crop growth.

Complementing the L-band, ISRO's Space Applications Centre supplied the S-band radar, which uses shorter wavelengths to detect small vegetation, making it ideal for monitoring crops and grasslands. NISAR is the first satellite to carry both radar systems simultaneously.

"These initial images are just a preview of the hard-hitting science that NISAR will produce," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "They are also a testament to the years of hard work of hundreds of scientists and engineers from both sides of the world."

The spacecraft is now in its 747-kilometer operational orbit and will begin global science mapping in November, observing Earth's land and ice surfaces every 12 days with a 12-meter drum-shaped antenna reflector, the largest ever launched by NASA.

India contributed the spacecraft bus, launch vehicle, and mission operations support through the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Together with NASA's JPL and global partners, the mission team is preparing NISAR to deliver vital Earth data to scientists, governments, and decision-makers worldwide.

Related Links

NISAR at JPL

Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

