NASA ISRO radar satellite beams first Earth images from space

Launched by ISRO on July 30, NISAR is designed to provide unprecedented insights into natural hazards, agriculture, and climate change. Its first L-band synthetic aperture radar images, released in August, captured detailed views of Mount Desert Island in Maine and agricultural regions of North Dakota. Waterways, forests, farmland, and human structures were all distinctly visible, underscoring the system's ability to differentiate between land cover types.
"The successful capture of these first images from NISAR is a remarkable example of how partnership and collaboration between two nations, on opposite sides of the world, can achieve great things together for the benefit of all," said NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed the L-band radar, which can resolve features as small as 5 meters and penetrate forest canopies to measure soil moisture and ice movement to fractions of an inch. This precision is vital for tracking earthquakes, volcanic activity, landslides, and seasonal crop growth.
Complementing the L-band, ISRO's Space Applications Centre supplied the S-band radar, which uses shorter wavelengths to detect small vegetation, making it ideal for monitoring crops and grasslands. NISAR is the first satellite to carry both radar systems simultaneously.
"These initial images are just a preview of the hard-hitting science that NISAR will produce," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "They are also a testament to the years of hard work of hundreds of scientists and engineers from both sides of the world."
The spacecraft is now in its 747-kilometer operational orbit and will begin global science mapping in November, observing Earth's land and ice surfaces every 12 days with a 12-meter drum-shaped antenna reflector, the largest ever launched by NASA.
India contributed the spacecraft bus, launch vehicle, and mission operations support through the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Together with NASA's JPL and global partners, the mission team is preparing NISAR to deliver vital Earth data to scientists, governments, and decision-makers worldwide.
Related Links
NISAR at JPL
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ex-US climate envoy: Trump threatening 'consensus science' worldwide
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion
China deploys Yaogan 45 satellite on Long March 7A rocket
Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
Infinite Orbits secures multiple GEO launches with Impulse Space
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
|
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Sidus Space sets terms for $9.8 million stock sale
Shandong expands satellite launch capacity with record 115 spacecraft deployed
Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm
NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space
SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life
What 3I/ATLAS tells us about other solar systems
Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests
Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters