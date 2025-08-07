24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Deadly Indian Himalayan flood likely caused by glacier collapse, experts say
Deadly Indian Himalayan flood likely caused by glacier collapse, experts say
 By Arunabh SAIKIA
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 7, 2025

A deadly wall of muddy water that swept away an Indian Himalayan town this week was likely caused by a rapidly melting glacier exacerbated by the rising effects of climate change, experts said on Thursday.

Scores of people are missing after water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state on Tuesday.

Several people could be seen in videos running before being engulfed as waves uprooted entire buildings, leaving others smothered in freezing sludge.

At least four people have been confirmed killed, but at least 50 others are missing.

Government officials said shortly after the disaster that the flood was caused by an intense "cloudburst" of rain.

However, experts assessing the damage suggested that it was only the final trigger, adding to days of prolonged rains that had already soaked and loosened the ground.

P.K. Joshi, of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, an expert on Himalayan hazards, said it appeared the flood was caused by the collapse of debris -- known as moraine -- that had dammed a lake of meltwater from a retreating glacier.

"Given the persistent rainfall over preceding days and the sudden discharge observed, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or collapse of a moraine-dammed lake is suspected as the primary trigger," Joshi told AFP.

That would have contributed to a "sudden high energy flash flood", he said, noting that glacial terrain upstream of the town included "unstable sediment zones".

Cloud cover has obstructed satellite imagery to check for the exact source of the debris, and Joshi cautioned that there was not enough satellite data for a "definitive confirmation".

- 'Disaster severity' -

Safi Ahsan Rizvi, an adviser to the National Disaster Management Authority, also said that it was "likely" that the cause was a "glacio-fluvial debris landslide".

Sandip Tanu Mandal, a glaciologist at New Delhi's Mobius Foundation, also pointed to the "possibility of a GLOF", caused by "significant water accumulation in the lake due to increased melting and rainfall".

Mandal noted that while heavy, the amount of rain immediately before the flood was "not very significant" in comparison to the vast volumes of water that poured down the valley.

That would indicate the source was a potentially collapsing lake.

Himalayan glaciers, which provide critical water to nearly two billion people, are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, scientists warn.

The softening of permafrost increases the chances of landslides.

Joshi said the latest disaster "highlights the complex and interconnected nature of Himalayan hazards".

Rapid development and building downstream meant that the damage caused was multiplied.

"The land use patterns in the floodplain exacerbated the disaster severity," Joshi said.

Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years
 Khaplu, Pakistan (AFP) Aug 7, 2025
 The family of a missing man whose body was discovered on a melting glacier in Pakistan after 28 years said Thursday its recovery had brought them some relief. The body of 31-year-old Nasiruddin was spotted by locals near the edge of the shrinking Lady Meadows glacier in the Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. His family said he and his brother had fled to the mountains after a dispute in their village in 1997 when he fell into a crevasse. His brother survived. "Our family left n ... read more
ICE WORLD
Water recycling is paramount for space stations and long-duration missions

 Russian space chief to meet NASA head for first time in eight years

 NASA says it will lose about 20 percent of its workforce

 Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket
ICE WORLD
4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface

 Eris rocket debut signals new chapter for Australia's launch ambitions

 SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue

 New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering
ICE WORLD
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation

 China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3

 Skyfall Mars helicopter fleet to scout future astronaut landing sites

 Curiosity Rovers Boxwork Campaign Reaches New Heights on Mount Sharp
ICE WORLD
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
ICE WORLD
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage

 Cascade raises 59M to develop full stack satellite communications platform

 Sidus Space unveils plan to raise capital through public stock offering
ICE WORLD
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze

 All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse

 Ancient Roman concrete longevity offers mixed sustainability benefits
ICE WORLD
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life

 Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study

 Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space

 One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility
ICE WORLD
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons

 China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.