Dawn Aerospace Opens Orders for Aurora Suborbital Spaceplane with 2027 Deliveries Planned

Aurora is designed to operate like a conventional aircraft, taking off and landing horizontally from standard runways. The spaceplane leverages rocket propulsion to reach the edge of space while offering airline-style turnaround and operability. It can be refueled in under four hours, enabling multiple flights per day with minimal infrastructure.
The business model mirrors that of the aviation industry. Rather than lease access or depend on a centralized operator, customers can buy and fly Aurora independently. Dawn Aerospace envisions a new class of spaceline operators who can launch from airports or spaceports globally to deliver services ranging from defense missions to scientific research.
"For the first time, customers have the opportunity to own an aircraft capable of reaching the edge of space," said Stefan Powell, CEO of Dawn Aerospace. "Aurora is a game-changing platform for governments, spaceports, and new spaceplane operators to access extreme altitudes and deliver vital services and programs. It's been over a century since commercial airlines began-now it's time to launch the first spaceline."
Aurora's capabilities open new opportunities across multiple sectors. It offers short-duration microgravity for biomedical studies, next-gen semiconductor testing, and rapid deployment of sensors for surveillance and defense. The vehicle supports payloads up to 10 kilograms and reaches speeds up to Mach 3.5.
In November 2024, Aurora's 57th test flight hit Mach 1.12 and reached 25.1 kilometers altitude, setting a new record for fastest climb past 20 km from a runway launch, surpassing the long-standing record of the F-15 Streak Eagle.
Dawn Aerospace is currently coordinating with launch customers in research, commercial, and government domains for the initial rollout of Aurora units.
Dawn Aerospace
