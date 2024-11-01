Colombia inks $4.3 bn deal to buy Swedish warplanes

The government had said back in April that it would acquire fighter planes from Saab but did not say how many or for how much money.
Petro specified Friday in an event at a military base that Colombia will buy 17 Gripen fighter jets.
Colombia and much of the rest of Latin America are on edge due to a US military campaign targeting alleged drug running boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has traded insults with US counterpart Donald Trump and alleged that the ultimate goal of the US deployment is to seize Venezuela's oil wealth and destabilize Latin America.
Petro said the new planes will be used to dissuade "aggression against Colombia, wherever it may come from."
"In a world that is geopolitically messy," he said, such aggression "can come from anywhere."
Petro is an outspoken critic of Trump, who has called him "an illegal drug leader" because of Colombia's high level of cocaine production.
Trump has also withdrawn US financial aid from Colombia and taken it off its list of countries seen as allies in fighting drug trafficking.
US and French firms had also tried to sell warplanes to Colombia but in the end Bogota went with Saab.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is close to Petro, says the US military deployment in the region is aimed at ousting him.
das/cr/dw/bjt
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump II could be moment to break US tech power: author
US-China tensions weigh on Lisbon's Web Summit
AI-developed controller directs satellite in pioneering in-orbit maneuver
'Western tech dominance fading' at Lisbon's Web Summit
LandSpace prepares reusable ZQ 3 rocket for first launch after major tests in China
China's Galactic Energy fails Ceres-1 rocket satellite mission launch
SpaceX Starlink launch breaks record for Florida spaceport
The next frontier in clean flight? Jet fuel from city waste
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
|
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky
New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation
Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission
Preparations begin for return of Shenzhou mission crew after debris incident
Mission control center supports HummingSat launches with digital twin and electric orbit-raising
Sentinel-1D extends global radar imaging as new Copernicus satellite enters orbit
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy
Closest-ever view of planet-forming disk captured around distant star
New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters