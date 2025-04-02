24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Bacterial bio-repair method strengthens lunar construction bricks
illustration only
Bacterial bio-repair method strengthens lunar construction bricks
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 02, 2025

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have devised an innovative method to repair bricks made from lunar soil using bacteria, a technique that could prove essential for maintaining structures built in the moon's extreme environment.

As lunar exploration shifts toward permanent settlement, exemplified by NASA's Artemis initiative, reducing dependence on Earth-supplied building materials is crucial. Lunar regolith, a powdery mix of shattered minerals and rocks, offers a viable on-site alternative.

Previously, IISc engineers developed a method to produce bricks from regolith simulants using the bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii. This microbe facilitates the formation of calcium carbonate by metabolizing urea and calcium in the presence of guar gum, effectively binding the soil into hardened structures. The resulting bio-bricks provide a cost-effective, sustainable substitute for cement.

The team also employed sintering, a traditional brick-making process involving high-temperature heating of compacted regolith mixed with polyvinyl alcohol. This technique yielded bricks of exceptional strength suitable for housing. "It makes bricks of very high strength, more than adequate even for regular housing," explained Aloke Kumar, Associate Professor at IISc and corresponding author. The scalable nature of sintering enables batch production in furnaces.

However, the lunar surface presents extreme conditions, with temperatures ranging between 121oC and -133oC, alongside continuous exposure to solar radiation and micrometeorite impacts. These factors can induce structural cracks in sintered bricks. "Sintered bricks are brittle. If you have a crack and it grows, the entire structure can quickly fall apart," noted co-author Koushik Viswanathan, also an Associate Professor at IISc.

To counteract this vulnerability, the researchers reintroduced S. pasteurii into the process. In a new study, they engineered flaws in sintered bricks and treated them with a slurry containing the bacterium, guar gum, and lunar soil simulant. Over several days, the bacteria generated calcium carbonate within the cracks and secreted adhesive biopolymers, effectively sealing the defects and restoring much of the bricks' original strength.

"We were initially not sure if the bacteria would bind to the sintered brick," said Kumar. "But we found that the bacteria can not only solidify the slurry but also adhere well to this other mass." Tests revealed that the repaired bricks could endure temperatures from 100oC to 175oC.

Kumar emphasized the need to understand how these microbes function beyond Earth: "One of the big questions is about the behaviour of these bacteria in extraterrestrial conditions... Will they stop doing [the carbonate production]? Those things are still unknown."

To address these uncertainties, the team is preparing to include S. pasteurii in an upcoming Gaganyaan mission to assess its growth and activity in microgravity. "If that happens, to our knowledge, it will be the first experiment of its kind with this type of bacteria," Viswanathan added.

Research Report:Bacterial bio-cementation can repair space bricks

Related Links
 Indian Institute of Science
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
 Philadelphia PA (SPX) Mar 18, 2025
 From smartphones to wind turbines, rare earth elements (REEs) are an essential part of the hardware in many advanced technologies. These elements, which include the lanthanides along with scandium and yttrium, are the backbone of industries that rely on unique properties such as luminescence, magnetism and catalytic ability. In fact, as our world moves toward more sustainable energy solutions and increasingly sophisticated technologies, the demand for REEs is projected to grow substantially. There ... read more
TECH SPACE
Safely back on Earth, once-stranded US astronauts ready to fly again

 Delft and Brown researchers unveil ultrathin sails for laser propulsion in space

 SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan

 SpaceX to launch private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit
TECH SPACE
ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches

 The Sky's Not the Limit for NASA's Next-Gen Landing Navigation Tech

 European orbital rocket crashes after launch

 Rocket Lab tapped to join US Space Force national security launch initiative
TECH SPACE
Martian dust may endanger astronaut health during surface missions

 ExoMars rover to land on Mars aboard European-built platform

 Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System

 Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
TECH SPACE
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
TECH SPACE
SpaceX launches another 28 satellites into orbit from Florida

 Sateliot secures major backing to scale 5G IoT satellite network

 SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project

 Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
TECH SPACE
Radiation belt wisp mapped inside anomaly by Macao satellite

 NASA cloud tech empowers private mission planners

 Redwire expands space-based pharmaceutical research under new NASA contract

 Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
TECH SPACE
How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality

 Incredible Journey of Pristine Meteorite Reveals Survival Secrets

 Fluorescent caves could explain how life persists in extraterrestrial environments

 Atmospheres of new planets might have unexpected mixtures of hydrogen and water
TECH SPACE
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.