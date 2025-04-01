TUM spin-off rocket completes maiden launch from Western Europe

Applications such as autonomous mobility, digital farming, and resilient communications infrastructure depend heavily on satellite networks. To meet the rising demand, operators plan to deploy dense constellations of compact satellites operating in low Earth orbit. However, conventional rockets typically cater to large payloads, creating a gap in launch options for smaller missions.
Addressing this need, Isar Aerospace has engineered a 28-meter launch vehicle specifically for lightweight payloads. On its maiden flight, conducted from the Andoya Spaceport in Norway, the rocket completed a brief ascent before a controlled descent. The short flight, consistent with early-stage test campaigns, provided engineers with valuable data for future missions.
This mission represents the first time a carrier rocket designed to reach orbit has launched from Western Europe. Traditionally, Europe's orbital launches have originated from the Guiana Space Centre in South America. The successful test highlights growing efforts to develop a self-sufficient European space infrastructure, motivated by both economic and strategic priorities.
The company was established by Daniel Metzler, Josef Fleischmann, and Markus Brandl, all alumni of TUM's aerospace engineering program. Isar Aerospace's roots trace back to the university's student research group WARR, where the founders began experimenting with rocket propulsion. Following the company's launch in 2018, early prototypes were built in the MakerSpace facility operated by UnternehmerTUM, TUM's innovation and entrepreneurship hub. The startup also received structured guidance through the XPRENEURS incubator, with funding support from Unternehmertum Venture Capital Partners and other investors. To date, Isar Aerospace has raised over 400 million euros. The company maintains operations near TUM's Department of Aerospace and Geodesy.
"This is a great success for our alumni and also further proof of the strength of our start-up ecosystem," stated TUM President Thomas F. Hofmann. "Isar Aerospace had its beginnings at TUM, the founders were already working on rocket engines in the student research group WARR. They were also accompanied and supported by us during the first steps of growth. And now the company has taken a huge step with the first flight of its space rocket. I congratulate them on this masterpiece and am proud that we as a university have contributed as well."
TUM's deeptech ecosystem, anchored by UnternehmerTUM, ranks among Europe's most vibrant hubs for innovation. The network facilitates collaborations between startups, corporate partners, specialists, and investors, offering tailored programs at each stage of the entrepreneurial journey. TUM Venture Labs provide access to cutting-edge infrastructure and market insights across a dozen key technology domains. Last year alone, the university saw the creation of over 100 startups, with more than 1,100 teams benefiting from UnternehmerTUM and Venture Lab programs. The Financial Times has twice recognized UnternehmerTUM as Europe's leading startup incubator.
