24/7 Space News
VSAT NEWS
 Atheras Analytics launches DESIRISS tool for satellite network design
illustration only
Atheras Analytics launches DESIRISS tool for satellite network design
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 29, 2025

Atheras Analytics SAS has announced the release of its DESIRISS Ground Network Dimensioning tool, intended for satellite operators in the non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) sector. Developed within an ESA project supporting IRIS, DESIRISS provides a scalable approach for designing ground networks for large satellite constellations. The software helps operators evaluate system performance and optimize antenna distribution, reporting capital expenditure savings between 30 and 45 percent.

DESIRISS simulates NGSO constellations operating at Ku-, Ka-, and Q/V-band. It uses artificial intelligence and historical weather records to predict rain attenuation for each operation band. Features include propagation modeling, inter-satellite link analysis, terrestrial network optimization, and multi-objective algorithms for mitigating weather-driven outages. Scenarios cover multi-orbit systems, including LEO/LEO, MEO/MEO, and LEO/MEO.

ESA currently uses DESIRISS to review ground network design proposals from the SpaceRISE consortium for IRIS. David Gibbons, CEO of Atheras Analytics SAS, stated, "After many months of hard work and dedication to the project with ESA we are thrilled to bring DESIRISS to the satellite market for general availability.

"This is a unique software tool that has the potential to change the game in terms of ground station design, enabling substantial cost savings for operators and a streamlined design process. We look forward to engaging with the satellite operator community to demonstrate how we can enable them to select the very best location and design for their ground networks and reduce their overall expenditure."

The team presented the paper Performance Evaluation and Optimisation of the Ground Segment for Multi-Orbit NGSO Constellations at the 30th Ka-Band conference in Turin. David Gibbons is scheduled to speak at the SATUCCINO panel session at Defence in Space on October 29.

Related Links
 Atheras Analytics SAS
 VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
VSAT NEWS
NXGSAT raises euro 1.2M to accelerate rollout of interoperable 5G satellite modem
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 22, 2025
 Belgian spacetech company NXGSAT has secured euro 1.2 million in seed funding to advance development of its high-speed, standards-based 5G satellite modem, designed to bridge terrestrial and multi-orbit connectivity. The round was led by PMV and the imec.istart future fund, with proceeds directed toward product development, team expansion, and market rollout. Traditional satellite networks remain largely closed systems, where user terminals are restricted to a single operator. NXGSAT's founder an ... read more
VSAT NEWS
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer

 Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
VSAT NEWS
Russia's new nuclear-powered missiles not a threat for now

 Myanmar scam cities booming despite crackdown - using Musk's Starlink

 Sentinel-1D prepares for encapsulation ahead of November launch

 HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program
VSAT NEWS
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test

 Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth
VSAT NEWS
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones

 China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch

 Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
VSAT NEWS
Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration

 Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection

 China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites

 28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9
VSAT NEWS
Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications

 Sidus Space and Lonestar establish commercial agreement for LizzieSat 5 orbital data storage mission

 Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects

 Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill
VSAT NEWS
Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life

 Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life

 Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth

 Planet formation depends on when it happens: UNLV model shows why
VSAT NEWS
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.