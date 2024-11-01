Atheras Analytics launches DESIRISS tool for satellite network design



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 29, 2025



Atheras Analytics SAS has announced the release of its DESIRISS Ground Network Dimensioning tool, intended for satellite operators in the non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) sector. Developed within an ESA project supporting IRIS, DESIRISS provides a scalable approach for designing ground networks for large satellite constellations. The software helps operators evaluate system performance and optimize antenna distribution, reporting capital expenditure savings between 30 and 45 percent.

DESIRISS simulates NGSO constellations operating at Ku-, Ka-, and Q/V-band. It uses artificial intelligence and historical weather records to predict rain attenuation for each operation band. Features include propagation modeling, inter-satellite link analysis, terrestrial network optimization, and multi-objective algorithms for mitigating weather-driven outages. Scenarios cover multi-orbit systems, including LEO/LEO, MEO/MEO, and LEO/MEO.

ESA currently uses DESIRISS to review ground network design proposals from the SpaceRISE consortium for IRIS. David Gibbons, CEO of Atheras Analytics SAS, stated, "After many months of hard work and dedication to the project with ESA we are thrilled to bring DESIRISS to the satellite market for general availability.

"This is a unique software tool that has the potential to change the game in terms of ground station design, enabling substantial cost savings for operators and a streamlined design process. We look forward to engaging with the satellite operator community to demonstrate how we can enable them to select the very best location and design for their ground networks and reduce their overall expenditure."

The team presented the paper Performance Evaluation and Optimisation of the Ground Segment for Multi-Orbit NGSO Constellations at the 30th Ka-Band conference in Turin. David Gibbons is scheduled to speak at the SATUCCINO panel session at Defence in Space on October 29.

Related Links

Atheras Analytics SAS

VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications

