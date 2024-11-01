24/7 Space News
 Requtech commences Ka-band SATCOM hub upgrade as part of European retrofit expansion
illustration only
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 25, 2025

Requtech AB has introduced its SATCOM hub retrofit program, initiating with a comprehensive Ka-band upgrade for a NATO country and collaborating closely with a major hub operator. The company aims to expand its capabilities by supporting the modernization of SATCOM hubs throughout Europe and beyond, transitioning from expertise in advanced antenna systems to providing end-to-end infrastructure solutions.

The new Ka-band retrofit covers the full design, construction, and installation of the radio frequency (RF) chain, including feeder lines, antenna horns, and all necessary components. Requtech's team manages the entire process, ensuring seamless integration and optimal system performance.

After this deployment, Requtech plans to extend retrofit offerings to Ku-band SATCOM hubs, maintaining a holistic approach to enhance high-throughput connectivity for diverse operators.

"With decades of experience in antenna design, including successful deployments of parabolic, phased array, and troposcatter antennas, we are proud to expand our expertise into the infrastructure side of SATCOM. Our ability to deliver complete antenna systems now extends to full hub retrofits, allowing us to support operators with robust, future-ready solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability." - Dr. Omid Sotoudeh, CEO of Requtech AB

The company welcomes collaboration with hub providers, value-added resellers, and operators seeking resilient and scalable SATCOM infrastructure. Requtech emphasizes partnership and technical support rather than direct competition, focusing on delivering mission-ready upgrades to operators globally.

