US approves F-16 training, parts to Ukraine

The State Department said it notified Congress that it has given the nod for a $310.5 million sale to Ukraine that will include equipment and services to maintain the aircraft.
"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained and by increasing its interoperability with the United States," the State Department said in a statement.
The deal -- which Ukraine will pay for -- comes after Trump criticized the billions of dollars in military and economic support provided to Kyiv by Biden.
Trump's relationship with Ukraine has gradually improved, with the United States signing an agreement Wednesday for a joint fund on Kyiv's mineral wealth.
Ukraine received its first deliveries of F-16s in mid-2024 after two years of pushing Biden, who supported Kyiv but had been concerned that a lack of training would doom the fighter-jets.
Ukraine said last month that an F-16 pilot was killed in combat, the second loss on the planes since the delivery.
President Volodymyr Zelensky in March announced the delivery of a fresh batch of jets, without giving the exact number.
