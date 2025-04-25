24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 25, 2025

The United States Army announced Thursday that it will call its new long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle."

Dark Eagle is intended to be a quick-response, strategic-attack weapon and has a range of 1,725 miles, according to congressional documents.

"The name pays tribute to the eagle, a master hunter known for its speed, stealth and agility -- due to the LRHW's combination of velocity, accuracy, maneuverability, survivability and versatility," the Army said in a release.

The Army said it settled on the word "dark" because of the weapon's ability to disintegrate adversaries' offensives, communication systems and long-range targets.

"The Dark Eagle brings to mind the power and determination of our country and its Army as it represents the spirit and lethality of the Army's and Navy's hypersonic weapon endeavors," the release continued.

The Army said working with the Navy of devising hypersonic weapons allows for more collaboration between the two branches of the armed services, while pursuing a more aggressive timeline for getting weapons in use while being most economically efficient.

Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Outpost awarded contract to develop reentry shield tech for space-based cargo delivery
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025
 Outpost Technologies Corporation (Outpost Space), a leader in reusable space logistics platforms, has secured a $1.8 million contract from the U.S. Space Force under the SPACEWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) initiative. The award, granted through the ICED-T (Innovative Cargo Exoatmospheric Delivery Technology) topic, supports Outpost's Shielding Technology for Exoatmospheric Experiments and Payloads (STEEP) program. The STEEP initiative aims to advance deployable heat shield systems ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices

 US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization

 Northrop Grumman completes milestone undocking of MEV-1 in GEO orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

 Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing

 Outpost awarded contract to develop reentry shield tech for space-based cargo delivery

 NASA adds critical stage adapter to Artemis II Moon rocket
ROCKET SCIENCE
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508

 NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Studies Trove of Rocks on Crater Rim

 Molten core may hold key to Mars' uneven magnetic past

 A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week

 Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
ROCKET SCIENCE
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
ROCKET SCIENCE
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
ROCKET SCIENCE
How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life

 Scientists uncover why carbon-rich space rocks rarely reach Earth

 In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value

 SwRI study reveals exotic chemistry of superheated sub-Neptune TOI-270 dwar
ROCKET SCIENCE
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.