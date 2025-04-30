Apex secures 200 million to ramp up satellite bus production



Apex Space has closed a $200 million Series C funding round to expand its production of standardized, high-volume satellite buses. The funding, led by Point72 Ventures and co-led by 8VC, includes participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Washington Harbour Partners, StepStone Group, and other investors.

The investment will accelerate Apex's ability to meet growing demand from both government and commercial customers. The announcement follows the successful one-year on-orbit milestone of Apex's first spacecraft, Aries Serial Number One (SN1).

Ian Cinnamon, Apex CEO and founder, emphasized the strategic importance of the company's business model: "Apex's approach to building spacecraft is key to America realizing its commercial and national security strategies in space. This successful raise accelerates our production, allowing Apex to expand its inventory ahead of demand to better enable the missions of our innovative customers, including defense primes, the U.S. government, and some of the most exciting companies in the country."

Apex remains the only provider of off-the-shelf satellite buses, enabling customers to avoid bespoke design costs and instead focus on payload and mission capabilities. Point72 Ventures Partner Chris Morales added, "Apex is laser-focused on what we believe missions in space need most: rapid delivery, transparent pricing, and the highest possible quality. The demonstrated success of Apex's satellite buses and the company's innovative approach to manufacturing have helped them win the trust of customers ranging from the U.S. Space Force to industry leading primes."

Joe Lonsdale, Founder and Managing Partner at 8VC, described Apex's platforms as critical to achieving space dominance: "Apex's satellite buses are delivering the on-orbit proliferation required for America to prevail in the new space race. This Administration recognizes where our defense capabilities demand drastic evolution. Apex's pace of innovation and manufacturing speed and scale exemplify the bold approach needed to secure the edge for our forces."

The expanded production will be based at Apex's 50,000-square-foot Los Angeles facility, Factory One. The site is designed to support mission-ready inventory for applications including missile defense, GEO and LEO domain awareness, communications, and remote sensing. Apex is also positioned to deliver spacecraft for programs such as Golden Dome and the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Mina Faltas, CEO of Washington Harbour Partners, underscored Apex's defense relevance: "We intimately understand the needs of the warfighter and the technology that accelerates decisive capability. Without Apex, America cannot achieve the kind of mass it needs in space in the relevant time frame and at an acceptable cost."

In addition to the new funding, Apex is developing its GEO Aries platform for geostationary missions and Nova, a scalable bus supporting payloads between 200 and 500 kilograms.

