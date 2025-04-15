24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
illustration only
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has secured a contract extension from the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command to continue advancing the ground infrastructure that supports the nation's Space Domain Awareness (SDA) mission. This ongoing work is part of the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program, which provides surveillance and tracking of objects in deep space to inform both military and civilian stakeholders.

Now in its sixth year of a ten-year agreement, the MOSSAIC initiative plays a critical role in detecting, identifying, and monitoring objects far beyond Earth's orbit. The system underpins the Space Force's broader mission of space superiority by enabling high-fidelity tracking and timely data dissemination across defense, commercial, and allied networks.

"L3Harris' work on the MOSSAIC program is a testament to our commitment of ensuring warfighters maintain a competitive edge in contested environments," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris. "Upgrading the MOSSAIC program enables the Space Force to better understand space-based threats."

Initially awarded to L3Harris in 2020, the contract involves sustaining and modernizing the sensors and command-and-control systems that comprise the U.S. Space Surveillance Network. These upgrades aim to improve the speed, precision, and resilience of data delivery, which is essential to maintaining operational awareness and preparedness in orbit.

L3Harris brings over three decades of experience supporting U.S. military space programs, offering a suite of technologies and services designed to enhance the performance and longevity of mission-critical space assets. Its SDA portfolio includes advanced research and development efforts that have continually kept optical sensor systems functioning with high reliability and availability.

Related Links
 L3Harris Technologies
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 14, 2025
 Flying beneath a waxing Moon in March 2025, NASA's ER-2 aircraft transformed into a unique lunar observatory, soaring above the clouds from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. These nighttime sorties supported a critical Earth science mission known as Airborne Lunar Spectral Irradiance, or air-LUSI. Equipped with a precision spectroradiometer, the air-LUSI instrument recorded moonlight at multiple wavelengths and phases. By studying the Sun's reflected light from the Mo ... read more
SPACE TRAVEL
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization

 US climate cuts hurting global science: Europe's weather agency

 NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring

 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space
SPACE TRAVEL
Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing

 Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather

 SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California

 ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
SPACE TRAVEL
How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars

 A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions

 Martian dust may endanger astronaut health during surface missions

 ExoMars rover to land on Mars aboard European-built platform
SPACE TRAVEL
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
SPACE TRAVEL
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 Eutelsat expands airborne internet with operational LEO service for aircraft

 Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites

 Aventura launches first fund with $9.5M SpaceX investment vehicle
SPACE TRAVEL
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D

 Meta to train AI models on European users' public data

 Japanese firms build 3D-printed train station in a week

 A football field of archives shaped the identity of the Royal Observatory
SPACE TRAVEL
In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value

 Microscopy study in Earths harsh environments informs alien life search

 Scientists uncover why carbon-rich space rocks rarely reach Earth

 NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria
SPACE TRAVEL
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.