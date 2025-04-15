US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization

Now in its sixth year of a ten-year agreement, the MOSSAIC initiative plays a critical role in detecting, identifying, and monitoring objects far beyond Earth's orbit. The system underpins the Space Force's broader mission of space superiority by enabling high-fidelity tracking and timely data dissemination across defense, commercial, and allied networks.
"L3Harris' work on the MOSSAIC program is a testament to our commitment of ensuring warfighters maintain a competitive edge in contested environments," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris. "Upgrading the MOSSAIC program enables the Space Force to better understand space-based threats."
Initially awarded to L3Harris in 2020, the contract involves sustaining and modernizing the sensors and command-and-control systems that comprise the U.S. Space Surveillance Network. These upgrades aim to improve the speed, precision, and resilience of data delivery, which is essential to maintaining operational awareness and preparedness in orbit.
L3Harris brings over three decades of experience supporting U.S. military space programs, offering a suite of technologies and services designed to enhance the performance and longevity of mission-critical space assets. Its SDA portfolio includes advanced research and development efforts that have continually kept optical sensor systems functioning with high reliability and availability.
