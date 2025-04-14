24/7 Space News
 Space Systems Command Launches Orbital Watch, Providing Critical Threat Information to Commercial Sector
illustration only
Space Systems Command Launches Orbital Watch, Providing Critical Threat Information to Commercial Sector
 by Lisa Sodders, SSC Public Affairs
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 14, 2025

Orbital Watch, a first-of-its-kind initiative produced by Space Systems Command's (SSC) Front Door, will provide critical, unclassified threat information as a resource to assist companies across the commercial sector in developing capabilities pre-designed to defend against current and emerging threats.

Front Door is a first-step portal for early-stage startups, non-traditional partners, and other commercial ve ndors to engage with the U.S. Space Force and serves as a central point of connection and useful information exchange for industry and government stakeholders.

"The launch of Orbital Watch marks a critical step forward in how we share timely and tailored threat information with our commercial partners," said Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, SSC Commander. "As the space domain grows more contested, collaboration is not just beneficial-it's essential. This initiative enhances our ability to protect national interests while reinforcing the trust and transparency that underpin a resilient space enterprise."

"Orbital Watch directly aligns with the DoD Commercial Space Integration Strategy and the USSF Commercial Space Strategy, as well as congressional guidance," said Col. Richard Kniseley, senior materiel leader, SSC Commercial Space Office. "Front Door has vast ties to industry right now and a clear mechanism for communicating threat information. The goal is sharing threat information in a timely manner, and Front Door is well equipped to do that."

Vendors who already have contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, particularly if they work with space operators, have already been receiving this threat information, said Victor Vigliotti, director, Front Door. But many smaller, non-traditional companies can also benefit greatly from having access.

"It's a new era of threat-sharing for the Space Force that we haven't done before," Vigliotti said. "Orbital Watch is an innovative way to share threats with the broader, commercial enterprise as opposed to just those unique companies that are on contract with the government."

Already, Front Door has delivered threat information to more than 900 vendors and more than 500 government partners, with those numbers expected to grow.

Understanding the space threats facing the United States and its allies has far-reaching effects, Vigliotti explained. If vendors learn about a new offensive capability an adversary is fielding, a cyber vulnerability, or other potential threats, they can not only tailor their products to align better with the DoD's warfighting strategy but also build in technology to protect their products against emerging threats.

"We're going to be providing alerts that will enable commercial organizations to protect and defend themselves," Vigliotti said. "This will have a high value resource to start-ups out there that haven't done business with the DoD yet, helping them to develop their systems in a resilient way to be able to counter emerging threats when operating on orbit in the warfighting domain."

"It's all about providing collaborative transparency of commercial capabilities and industry engagement details for government, allied, and partnered users, while acting as a force multiplier for commercial offerings," Vigliotti said.

In an era of increasing threats, Orbital Watch is the culmination of partnerships with various organizations within the government intelligence community, such as the Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, Space Force Intelligence Office and the Commercial Integration Cell - a commercial integration cell within the U.S. Space Command. Front Door is taking decisive steps to strengthen collaboration with commercial space providers, improve collective situational awareness, and enhance overall resilience in the space domain.

Space Systems Command launched Front Door three years ago to streamline and simplify the industry engagement process between commercial space companies and the U.S. government. Initially, the program focused on SSC and its Program Executive Offices, building a catalog of commercial vendors and creating an easier process for commercial vendors to learn about mission needs and opportunities. It has since expanded, streamlined its processes, automated its entry portal, and increased the number of hosted Industry Day events.

"Start with Front Door and we will get you where you need to go," Vigliotti said. "When you submit to Front Door, you're providing details about your company and capabilities into what we're calling an enhanced space catalog. When different government organizations and allied partners access that catalog, they'll be able to find your capabilities and contact information."

