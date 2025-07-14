24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Spire unveils flight-level analytics to assess aircraft weather exposure
illustration only
Spire unveils flight-level analytics to assess aircraft weather exposure
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 14, 2025

Spire Global has introduced Aircraft Exposure Analytics, a new aviation-focused tool that calculates aircraft-specific exposure to adverse weather by integrating flight trajectory data with global weather alerts.

The solution merges Spire's global multi-source ADS-B flight tracking data-sourced from both ground and satellite-with Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) alerts. This combination allows the platform to pinpoint exactly when and where an aircraft has encountered conditions such as turbulence, icing, thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, or volcanic ash.

By mapping actual flight paths against both real-time and archived weather hazard data, the platform provides actionable insights for airlines, maintenance crews, OEMs, lessors, and aviation insurers. These stakeholders gain a more detailed view of how environmental stress may influence safety, aircraft performance, long-term wear, and asset value.

"Unlike traditional systems that infer risk based on routing or general forecasts, Aircraft Exposure Analytics uses ground and space-based data to deliver precise, per-aircraft insights," said Philip Plantholt, general manager of Aviation at Spire. "By combining real flight trajectories with trusted weather alerts and tying them to verified airframe identifiers, we're offering a high-resolution, data-driven understanding of how weather impacts aircraft condition, updated daily."

Spire notes that the new analytics tool supports applications such as condition-based predictive maintenance, fatigue tracking, and inspection planning. It also gives lessors and insurers a more quantifiable way to assess maintenance burdens and operational stress tied to environmental exposure.

Aircraft Exposure Analytics is now part of Spire Aviation's Flight Report platform, which also includes flight history tracking, event detection, and trajectory analysis.

Related Links
 Spire Global
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Erdogan confident Turkey to be readmitted to US F-35 programme in stages
 Istanbul (AFP) July 5, 2025
 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence Turkey would be readmitted to the US F-35 programme and receive the stealth fighter jets in line with "an agreement" with US President Donald Trump. Washington booted Turkey out of its F-35 programme in 2019 and a year later imposed sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of an S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile defence system, but since Trump's return to office, the two NATO allies appear keen to end the dispute. "I believe that Mr. Trum ... read more
AEROSPACE
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

 Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut

 NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix

 Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
AEROSPACE
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission

 Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design

 Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
AEROSPACE
Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization

 Mars lost habitability due to its own climate self-limiting cycle

 Red, white and blue on the Red Planet

 European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal
AEROSPACE
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
AEROSPACE
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion

 Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance
AEROSPACE
Underappreciated threat of nanoplastic pollution revealed in Atlantic Ocean study

 Pentagon takes stake in US rare earth company

 Vibration control system enhances satellite detumbling for orbital cleanup

 Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution
AEROSPACE
Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay

 Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares

 Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data

 New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort
AEROSPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.