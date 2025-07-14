Spire unveils flight-level analytics to assess aircraft weather exposure

The solution merges Spire's global multi-source ADS-B flight tracking data-sourced from both ground and satellite-with Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) alerts. This combination allows the platform to pinpoint exactly when and where an aircraft has encountered conditions such as turbulence, icing, thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, or volcanic ash.
By mapping actual flight paths against both real-time and archived weather hazard data, the platform provides actionable insights for airlines, maintenance crews, OEMs, lessors, and aviation insurers. These stakeholders gain a more detailed view of how environmental stress may influence safety, aircraft performance, long-term wear, and asset value.
"Unlike traditional systems that infer risk based on routing or general forecasts, Aircraft Exposure Analytics uses ground and space-based data to deliver precise, per-aircraft insights," said Philip Plantholt, general manager of Aviation at Spire. "By combining real flight trajectories with trusted weather alerts and tying them to verified airframe identifiers, we're offering a high-resolution, data-driven understanding of how weather impacts aircraft condition, updated daily."
Spire notes that the new analytics tool supports applications such as condition-based predictive maintenance, fatigue tracking, and inspection planning. It also gives lessors and insurers a more quantifiable way to assess maintenance burdens and operational stress tied to environmental exposure.
Aircraft Exposure Analytics is now part of Spire Aviation's Flight Report platform, which also includes flight history tracking, event detection, and trajectory analysis.
Related Links
Spire Global
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN
Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission
Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization
Mars lost habitability due to its own climate self-limiting cycle
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
|
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion
Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance
Underappreciated threat of nanoplastic pollution revealed in Atlantic Ocean study
Pentagon takes stake in US rare earth company
Vibration control system enhances satellite detumbling for orbital cleanup
Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution
Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay
Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares
Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data
New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters