Spire unveils flight-level analytics to assess aircraft weather exposure



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 14, 2025



Spire Global has introduced Aircraft Exposure Analytics, a new aviation-focused tool that calculates aircraft-specific exposure to adverse weather by integrating flight trajectory data with global weather alerts.

The solution merges Spire's global multi-source ADS-B flight tracking data-sourced from both ground and satellite-with Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) alerts. This combination allows the platform to pinpoint exactly when and where an aircraft has encountered conditions such as turbulence, icing, thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, or volcanic ash.

By mapping actual flight paths against both real-time and archived weather hazard data, the platform provides actionable insights for airlines, maintenance crews, OEMs, lessors, and aviation insurers. These stakeholders gain a more detailed view of how environmental stress may influence safety, aircraft performance, long-term wear, and asset value.

"Unlike traditional systems that infer risk based on routing or general forecasts, Aircraft Exposure Analytics uses ground and space-based data to deliver precise, per-aircraft insights," said Philip Plantholt, general manager of Aviation at Spire. "By combining real flight trajectories with trusted weather alerts and tying them to verified airframe identifiers, we're offering a high-resolution, data-driven understanding of how weather impacts aircraft condition, updated daily."

Spire notes that the new analytics tool supports applications such as condition-based predictive maintenance, fatigue tracking, and inspection planning. It also gives lessors and insurers a more quantifiable way to assess maintenance burdens and operational stress tied to environmental exposure.

Aircraft Exposure Analytics is now part of Spire Aviation's Flight Report platform, which also includes flight history tracking, event detection, and trajectory analysis.

