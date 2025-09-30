24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Small Satellite Contracted to Probe Climate Effects of Space Radiation
illustration only
Small Satellite Contracted to Probe Climate Effects of Space Radiation
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 30, 2025

The University of Alberta has contracted SFL Missions Inc. to develop the RADICALS small satellite, a mission designed to study how energetic particles from space interact with Earth's atmosphere and influence the climate system. The project is supported by the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the Government of Alberta, and the Canadian Space Agency.

Built on SFL's proven DEFIANT bus, RADICALS will employ an unusual end-over-end spin as it travels in near-polar orbit. This maneuver allows its instruments to capture continuous 360-degree measurements of incoming space radiation, offering unprecedented accuracy in quantifying atmospheric energy input.

"RADICALS will be a voyage of discovery to understand the space weather impacts on the Earth's climate system," said Prof Ian Mann, mission Principal Investigator at the University of Alberta. The spacecraft will carry three instrument suites: an X-ray Imager, High Energy Particle Telescope, and Magnetometers, totaling 11 sensors.

The mission seeks to determine how energetic particles, usually trapped in Earth's magnetic field, are scattered into the atmosphere during intense space weather. These processes, largely driven by solar activity, play a key role in coupling the near-Earth space environment with the planet's climate system.

In addition to climate studies, data from RADICALS will improve space weather forecasting and provide radiation warnings for polar aviation routes and satellite operators. Severe space weather events can disrupt communications, navigation, and satellite performance.

According to SFL CEO Dr Robert E. Zee, "The primary design objective of RADICALS is creating a spacecraft that is spin stabilized and magnetically quiet. Mission specifications will also require us to accommodate and coordinate among 11 onboard sensors."

To achieve this, the spacecraft will use a Thomson Spinner configuration, rotating at least twice per minute to remain stable without generating electromagnetic interference. While it will be capable of periodic alignment corrections using magnetic torquers and reaction wheels, much of its operation will occur in a passive, electromagnetically quiet mode.

The RADICALS mission will strengthen Canada's role in climate and space weather research, delivering new insights into the mechanisms linking solar particles, Earth's atmosphere, and long-term climate impacts.

Related Links
 SFL Missions Inc.
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists track lightning "pollution" in real time using NASA satellite
 College Park MD (SPX) Sep 02, 2025
 Picture this: You're stuck in traffic on a summer afternoon, checking the weather app on your phone as dark storm clouds roll in. You might think about power outages or possible flooding, but you probably don't think about how every lightning bolt that flashes across the sky also emits a gas, nitrogen oxide (NO), that is also emitted in the exhaust from your car's engine. Yet, that's exactly what occurs during a thunderstorm. For the first time, scientists from the University of Maryland were able ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX, ULA launch rockets from Cape Canaveral

 Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden

 German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract

 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars

 Mars polar vortex traps cold and builds seasonal ozone layer

 Volcanic sulfur gases may have warmed early Mars and supported potential life

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
EARTH OBSERVATION
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications

 Orbit Over Obsolescence: How Satellite Constellations Are Replacing Cell Towers One Layer at a Time

 Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
EARTH OBSERVATION
York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer

 Teledyne Labtech and Bangor University advance Welsh space cooling technology

 Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite

 AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program
EARTH OBSERVATION
White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 Spirals in young star disk reveal planet formation process
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.