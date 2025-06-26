Six satellites launched for ICEYE as constellation expansion gains momentum



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 26, 2025



Six new Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites built by ICEYE have successfully launched aboard the SpaceX Transporter-14 rideshare mission, marking the company's largest single deployment to date. The launch raises ICEYE's total number of deployed satellites to 54 and strengthens its position as the operator of the world's largest SAR satellite constellation.

The satellites, featuring 25 cm resolution class technology, represent the most advanced imaging capabilities in the industry. All units were integrated through Exolaunch and lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 23. ICEYE confirmed that each satellite has achieved communication and commissioning procedures are in progress.

Manufacturing was split between ICEYE's facilities in Finland and ICEYE US, demonstrating the company's transatlantic production capabilities. One satellite was deployed under a new agreement with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), establishing the first operational military satellite in Dutch history. Notably, ICEYE delivered this asset within four months of contract signing.

The latest launch also included ICEYE's second Generation 4 (Gen4) satellite, a follow-up to the Gen4 prototype launched in March on Transporter-13. Gen4 satellites offer significant improvements, including double the antenna size and power output, enhanced swath coverage of 150-400 kilometers, and 30% greater image resolution. They also incorporate precision orbit control for more efficient imaging of dense target zones.

ICEYE continues its aggressive launch cadence in 2025, having already deployed four satellites each in January and March. The company expects to sustain this pace, with plans to orbit over 20 new satellites annually moving forward.

