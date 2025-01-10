ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies Collaborate on GEO Satellite Development

The partnership, outlined in the MoU, focuses on combining expertise to advance satellite innovation and deployment. Ananth Technologies intends to integrate ReOrbit's cutting-edge software-enabled GEO communications satellite technology. Simultaneously, ReOrbit plans to leverage Ananth Technologies' advanced manufacturing and assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) facilities.
"The MoU with Ananth Technologies represents an important step, highlighting ReOrbit's commitment to providing robust, resilient satellite communications. Together, we are united in our commitment to foster innovation and enhance the standards of excellence and security in the Indian New Space industry," said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit.
Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies, added, "We are excited to partner with ReOrbit to further advance our satellite capabilities. There are many opportunities this partnership offers both parties and we are looking forward to expanding this collaboration for mutual benefit."
ReOrbit specializes in developing software-enabled satellites that emphasize efficiency, sustainability, and security. By streamlining data flow, the company's technology supports universal coverage, reduces the digital divide, and promotes environmental sustainability. Operating at the intersection of traditional and emerging space industries, ReOrbit collaborates with major stakeholders in security, satellite communications, and Earth observation. Its initiatives are backed by Business Finland, the European Space Agency, and the European Commission.
Established in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and operates a subsidiary in Argentina.
Related Links
ReOrbit
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research
NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
Plextek's cutting-edge mmWave technology for space operations and sensing
Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy
Italy's Meloni denies discussing SpaceX deal with Musk
Blue Origin's first orbital launch now targeting Sunday
UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster
UVA professor aims to boost next-generation space rockets
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services
India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity
Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network
Intuitive Machines enhances lunar and deep space data transmission services
Debris falling from the sky: more often, more risk
York Space Systems Achieves First LEO to LEO Laser Link Between Vendors
Monitoring space traffic
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models
New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters