 ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies Collaborate on GEO Satellite Development
ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies Collaborate on GEO Satellite Development
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

ReOrbit, a prominent provider of software-driven satellites for secure communications, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananth Technologies, a leading Indian aerospace and defense manufacturer. This strategic agreement aims to explore joint initiatives in the design and development of geostationary orbit (GEO) communications satellites.

The partnership, outlined in the MoU, focuses on combining expertise to advance satellite innovation and deployment. Ananth Technologies intends to integrate ReOrbit's cutting-edge software-enabled GEO communications satellite technology. Simultaneously, ReOrbit plans to leverage Ananth Technologies' advanced manufacturing and assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) facilities.

"The MoU with Ananth Technologies represents an important step, highlighting ReOrbit's commitment to providing robust, resilient satellite communications. Together, we are united in our commitment to foster innovation and enhance the standards of excellence and security in the Indian New Space industry," said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit.

Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies, added, "We are excited to partner with ReOrbit to further advance our satellite capabilities. There are many opportunities this partnership offers both parties and we are looking forward to expanding this collaboration for mutual benefit."

ReOrbit specializes in developing software-enabled satellites that emphasize efficiency, sustainability, and security. By streamlining data flow, the company's technology supports universal coverage, reduces the digital divide, and promotes environmental sustainability. Operating at the intersection of traditional and emerging space industries, ReOrbit collaborates with major stakeholders in security, satellite communications, and Earth observation. Its initiatives are backed by Business Finland, the European Space Agency, and the European Commission.

Established in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and operates a subsidiary in Argentina.

