India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

Indian Space Research Organization chairman S. Somanath told reporters following Monday's launch of a PSLV-C60 rocket carrying Space Docking Experiment, or SpaDeX, payloads, that the nation has big plans for the coming year.
"ISRO set to launch the NVS-02 satellite in January 2025, with more missions planned for upcoming year," he said on Tuesday while marking the agency's 99th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, which carried two small spacecraft built to dock together in space, a mission deemed as essential for India's space ambitions.
"Through this mission, India is marching towards becoming the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology," the agency said in a statement.
Among the upcoming plans outlined by Somanath are 10 missions, including the NVS-02 navigation satellite. With that "milestone" 100th launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO will launch the second in the series of 2nd-generation navigation satellites and the ninth satellite in its Navigation with Indian Constellation.
Similar to its predecessor NVS-01, the NVS-02 will likely have both navigation and ranging payloads which are meant to serve both civilian and military geo-positioning needs, NDTV reported.
Four other geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle missions are on the agenda for 2025, as well as a manned LVM-3 launch for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, three Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle missions and a launch of the SSLV solid rocket, Somanath said.
Related Links
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Plextek's cutting-edge mmWave technology for space operations and sensing
From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0
More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
SpaceX launches final mission of 2024 with 21 Starlink satellites
SpaceX delays launch of Thuraya 4 mission for UAE satellite company
Space Launch Delta 45 breaks records, remains busiest spaceport in the world in 2024
PLD Space advances business operations in 2024
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet
Sols 4402-4415: Rover Decks and Sequence Calls for the Holidays
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity
World first 5G satellite connection sets new milestone for mobile communication
Kenya investigating fallen space debris
Intuitive Machines enhances lunar and deep space data transmission services
NASA partners with four companies to expand Near Space Network capabilities
Satellite ground stations anchor reliable data transmission across China
New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models
The light of TRAPPIST-1 b analyzed at two wavelengths reveals key insights into its nature
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters