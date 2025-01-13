24/7 Space News
EXO WORLDS
 Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
illustration only
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2025

The ancient Earth was a harsh and unforgiving environment, characterized by relentless asteroid impacts, volcanic eruptions releasing carbon dioxide, and a dense, toxic atmosphere devoid of oxygen. Despite these inhospitable conditions, life managed to emerge and persist. Recent research, published in *Proceedings of the Royal Society B,* explores how the chemical precursors of life may have survived such extreme circumstances through reversible states of activity and dormancy.

The study, led by Kevin Webster, Associate Research Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, and co-authored by Jay Lennon of Indiana University, delves into the role of dormancy as a critical survival mechanism. Dormancy, a reversible state that organisms use to protect themselves during unfavorable conditions, may have been a pivotal factor not only in life's persistence but also in its very origin.

"I'm really interested in questions relating to the origin of life," Webster explained. "My collaborator, Jay Lennon, is really interested in dormancy. We were talking one day, and he asked if I thought dormancy was older than life. And I said, I'm almost certain it is. That's what led to this paper."

Dormancy allows organisms to mitigate environmental risks by entering a protected state and resuming activity when conditions improve. Webster highlighted its significance, noting, "If you're active, but there's no food because the river is drying up for instance, you're going to die. But if you're able to withstand those really dry conditions while dormant, then you can return to activity as soon as there's water again and live to pass on your genetic information."

Webster and Lennon's analysis of the fossil record and evolutionary history revealed that dormancy has been a survival strategy across diverse organisms throughout Earth's history. The authors noted, "By decreasing rates of mortality under suboptimal conditions, dormancy would reduce the probability of local and global extinction events. Also, dormancy creates a 'seed bank' of inactive individuals," preserving life through Earth's tumultuous early years.

The research goes a step further by suggesting that even before life began, the chemical precursors to life exhibited dormancy-like traits. These molecules likely alternated between active and dormant states, adapting to environmental fluctuations such as temperature changes or molecular availability. For example, DNA - a molecule central to life - demonstrates such behavior by separating and recombining its strands in response to temperature changes or wrapping itself around proteins for protection until favorable conditions arise.

"We make the argument that these molecules can do these things in biological settings, and that on the early Earth we might have gotten some of this behavior occurring prior to the origin of life," Webster said. Future research will aim to model how dormancy impacts the stability of chemical reaction networks in prebiotic environments subject to environmental changes.

Dormancy likely also influenced the spread of life across the planet. If life originated in isolated environments like inland hot springs, dormancy could have facilitated its dispersal beyond these confined spaces. In contrast, if life arose in the vast ocean, dormancy might not have been as critical.

Understanding how life originated, adapted, and spread on Earth offers valuable insights into how life might emerge on other planets. "How does life transition from this purely non-living state to one that is eventually alive? I'm fascinated by that question, because it can also inform the search for life on distant worlds," Webster said. "It can tell us something about the processes that a planet needs to go through for life to arise and what to look for once it does."

Research Report:Dormancy in the origin, evolution and persistence of life on Earth

Related Links
 Planetary Science Institute
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EXO WORLDS
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 06, 2025
 Icy moons like Europa and Enceladus offer intriguing environments for studying potential extraterrestrial life. These environments, particularly the icy shell, ice-water interface, and seafloor, are considered prime regions for identifying robust biosignatures, extant life, and prebiotic chemical systems. Extraterrestrial Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (Exo-AUVs) play a critical role in these explorations, performing autonomous, multidimensional detection to advance our understanding of these worlds. ... read more
EXO WORLDS
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

 Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
EXO WORLDS
Bezos's Blue Origin targets Friday for first orbital launch

 SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster

 Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
EXO WORLDS
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
EXO WORLDS
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
EXO WORLDS
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity

 Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
EXO WORLDS
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
EXO WORLDS
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
EXO WORLDS
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.