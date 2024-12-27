24/7 Space News
 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 27, 2024

Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) has announced the successful launch and deployment of HawkEye 360's Cluster 11, marking a significant milestone in its collaboration with the Virginia-based company. The three-satellite cluster, developed under SFL's Flex Production Program, was integrated by HawkEye 360 at its facility and launched into sun-synchronous orbit on December 21, 2024, from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard the SpaceX Bandwagon-2 mission. Ground controllers have successfully established communications with all three satellites.

This launch raises the total number of satellites developed by SFL for HawkEye 360 to 33. Since its inaugural Pathfinder (Cluster 1) launch in 2018, HawkEye 360 has utilized SFL's expertise to strengthen its role as a global leader in radio frequency (RF) geolocation and analytics for GEOINT and ELINT applications.

HawkEye 360 selected SFL to design its RF detection clusters due to the critical role of precise attitude control and coordinated formation flying in achieving accurate RF signal geolocation.

The partnership has demonstrated SFL's ability to adapt to the demands of NewSpace ventures through its Flex Production Program, which enables scalable satellite production while meeting diverse technological and financial requirements.

"Flex Production enables NewSpace companies the opportunity to leverage SFL's Microspace expertise while satisfying the aggressive financial requirements of their business models," said Dr. Robert E. Zee, Director of SFL.

For Clusters 2-6 and 9, SFL managed integration and testing at its Toronto facility. Meanwhile, HawkEye 360 has integrated Clusters 7, 8, 10, and 11 at its Virginia facility using SFL's DEFIANT bus platform with technical support from SFL. Cluster 12 is currently in development at SFL's Toronto facility, incorporating technology updates, while Cluster 13 is undergoing integration in Virginia.

