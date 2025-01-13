24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
illustration only
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2025

A team of researchers, including a University of Michigan scientist, has identified a gold-sulfur complex that sheds light on the processes behind gold's movement from Earth's mantle to its surface.

Gold found in ore deposits near volcanoes in the Pacific Ring of Fire originates deep within Earth's mantle. Magma carries it upward, but the exact mechanisms have long been debated. Using advanced numerical modeling, the team uncovered the conditions that enrich magmas with gold as they ascend from the mantle to the surface.

Key to this discovery is the role of a gold-trisulfur complex, whose existence has been controversial. Adam Simon, U-M professor of earth and environmental sciences and a study co-author, explained the findings: "This thermodynamic model that we've now published is the first to reveal the presence of the gold-trisulfur complex that we previously did not know existed at these conditions. This offers the most plausible explanation for the very high concentrations of gold in some mineral systems in subduction zone environments."

The complex forms under specific pressures and temperatures 30 to 50 miles beneath active volcanoes. These conditions enable gold to bind with trisulfur, becoming highly mobile in magma and facilitating its journey to the Earth's surface. The team's research appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Gold deposits near volcanoes are common in subduction zones, areas where a continental plate, such as the Pacific plate beneath the Pacific Ocean, dives under neighboring plates. These zones provide pathways for magma to ascend to the surface.

Simon noted, "On all of the continents around the Pacific Ocean, from New Zealand to Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Russia, Alaska, the western United States and Canada, all the way down to Chile, we have lots of active volcanoes. All of those active volcanoes form over or in a subduction zone environment. The same types of processes that result in volcanic eruptions are processes that form gold deposits."

Under normal conditions, gold remains stable in Earth's mantle. However, when fluids containing the trisulfur ion enter from the subducting plate into the mantle, gold preferentially bonds with trisulfur, forming a highly mobile gold-trisulfur complex. Previous studies have identified various gold-sulfur interactions, but this is the first to present a robust thermodynamic model confirming the gold-trisulfur complex's existence and its critical role in gold transport.

The team's thermodynamic model stems from controlled lab experiments simulating pressure and temperature conditions. Results from these experiments were used to develop a model that can predict similar outcomes in natural settings.

"These results provide a really robust understanding of what causes certain subduction zones to produce very gold-rich ore deposits," Simon added. "Combining the results of this study with existing studies ultimately improves our understanding of how gold deposits form and can have a positive impact on exploration."

Research Report:Mantle oxidation by sulfur drives the formation of giant gold deposits in subduction zones

Related Links
 University of Michigan
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 10, 2025
 Used in everything from soda cans and foil wrap to circuit boards and rocket boosters, aluminum is the second-most-produced metal in the world after steel. By the end of this decade, demand is projected to drive up aluminum production by 40 percent worldwide. This steep rise will magnify aluminum's environmental impacts, including any pollutants that are released with its manufacturing waste. MIT engineers have developed a new nanofiltration process to curb the hazardous waste generated from alumi ... read more
TECH SPACE
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

 Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
TECH SPACE
Bezos's Blue Origin targets Friday for first orbital launch

 SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster

 Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
TECH SPACE
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
TECH SPACE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
TECH SPACE
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity

 Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
TECH SPACE
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
TECH SPACE
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
TECH SPACE
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.