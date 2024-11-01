24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
illustration only

Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

New research reconstructs how warming ocean waters triggered a major retreat of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream (NEGIS) over the past 20,000 years, providing context for its current instability. NEGIS is the largest ice stream draining the Greenland Ice Sheet into the ocean and holds enough ice to raise global mean sea level by an estimated 1.1 to 1.4 meters if fully lost.

The study, led by scientists at Newcastle University and Durham University, shows that ocean processes, not only atmospheric changes, played a decisive role in past episodes of rapid NEGIS retreat following the Last Glacial Maximum. By analysing geological evidence, the team linked periods when the grounding line of the ice stream was exposed to warm Atlantic Water with phases of enhanced melting, ice shelf weakening, and grounding line instability.

The researchers report that an initial retreat occurred between about 20,300 and 17,600 years ago, when regional air temperatures were still around 20 to 15 degrees Celsius lower than today. This implies that warm Atlantic Water reaching the base of the ice stream was the primary driver of this early phase of ice loss by increasing basal and sub - ice shelf melt despite the cold atmosphere.

The geological record then indicates a later phase of pronounced ice shelf collapse around 15,000 years ago, when warm Atlantic Water advanced farther beneath the ice and sub - ice shelf melt intensified. At the same time, air temperatures rose rapidly, thinning the ice from the surface; together, these oceanic and atmospheric influences led to disintegration of the ice shelf, grounding line retreat, and withdrawal of the ice margin onto the inner continental shelf.

Lead author Dr Louise Callard, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography at Newcastle University, stated: "If the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream collapses, it has the potential to significantly raise global sea levels, so knowing what controls its behaviour is crucial. The palaeo record provides an unparalleled archive of past changes, allowing us to recognise what is driving current retreat. These findings highlight how important ice - ocean interactions are for understanding why modern ice sheets are retreating. Both observations and computer models must account for these ocean-driven processes."

The work forms part of the Greenland in a Warmer Climate project led by Durham University, which examines the dynamic behaviour of NEGIS and its role in controlling present-day ice - ocean interactions in the North East Atlantic sector. Principal Investigator Professor David Roberts of Durham University highlighted the importance of identifying feedbacks between ice sheets and the ocean for understanding current polar environmental change and for improving projections of future global sea-level rise.

Professor Roberts noted that a decade of research in this sector has constrained the long-term thinning and retreat history of NEGIS and clarified ice stream - ocean feedbacks. "Understanding the key feedbacks that control ice sheet/ocean interaction is important not only for contemporary environmental change around the poles, but also for predicting future global sea-level rise,"

Professor Roberts said. "As part of our work on this project over the last 10 years, we have not only constrained the long term thinning and retreat history of the NEGIS, but we now have a much better understanding of ice stream/ocean feedbacks. This paper is one of the first to recognise ice shelf break-up in the geological record in Greenland and it demonstrates the critical importance of high resolution, palaeoglaciological and palaeooceanographic reconstruction to the scientific community."

Research Report:Ocean driven retreat of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream following the Last Glacial Maximum

Related Links
 Newcastle University
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 09, 2025
 A new study led by researchers at the University of Ottawa presents high-resolution 3D models of the Earth's temperature beneath Greenland and northeastern Canada, offering fresh insight into the region's geological evolution and how the Greenland ice sheet responds to past and future climate change. Working with colleagues from the University of Twente in the Netherlands and the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, the team combined multiple satellite and land-based data sets and ran hundr ... read more
ICE WORLD
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
ICE WORLD
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack

 Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers

 EU hits Musk's X with 120-mn-euro fine, sparking US ire
ICE WORLD
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Martian sound study models acoustic signals in Jezero crater

 Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model
ICE WORLD
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
ICE WORLD
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector

 MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030
ICE WORLD
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
ICE WORLD
Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms

 NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds

 Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf
ICE WORLD
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.