NASA's X-59 moves under its own power

The space agency on Tuesday announced the latest milestone for NASA's X-59 that is part of its Quesst mission to test the possibility of a supersonic aircraft with more muted sonic booms that will allow less noisy flights over populated areas.
The X-59 was able to move under its own power during the test that took place last week, taxiing across the runway at the U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. As the aircraft taxied, engineers and flight crews observed the X-59 to evaluate its steering, braking and other important functions.
The test was one of the final hurdles for the X-59 before its first flight, according to the agency. NASA engineers began test-firing the single-engine experimental aircraft at a Lockheed Martin facility last fall to see if its systems are functional.
NASA plans to fly the X-59 between residential areas in 2026 and ask residents about the noise it produces while exceeding the speed of sound. If the X-59 works as intended it will produce a soft thud instead of the loud booms associated with sonic aircrafts.
The aircraft has no windshield because its pilot can't see over it, as well as delta-shaped wings with a span of 29.5 feet and has a maximum takeoff weight of 32,300 pounds -- lighter than many commercial planes.
Following the successful test, NASA engineers will gradually increase the X-59's taxing speed stopping short of where it would take off, according to the agency. Data from the X-59 will be shared with U.S. and international regulators to develop new regulations on noise threshold for commercial supersonic land flights.
