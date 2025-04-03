Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility

Designed to meet rigorous ISO aerospace criteria, the clean room incorporates cutting-edge environmental controls to ensure optimal conditions for high-stakes assembly and validation procedures. With overhead cranes rated for several tons and a large-format entrance exceeding 20 by 20 feet, the facility can accommodate oversized spacecraft and modular space structures. Karman's experienced workforce of engineers and technicians is positioned to support complex build-outs for both commercial and mission-critical programs.
"Our clean room investment demonstrates our commitment to providing seamless, concept-to-production solutions for our customers. By offering this comprehensive facility, we are streamlining the supply chain, enhancing efficiency, and accelerating project timelines. We are prepared and equipped to continue to be the ideal and trusted partner for primes on their next mission and to expand what is possible in space and defense," said Chris Stessing, VP of Engineering and Programs at Karman Space and Defense.
