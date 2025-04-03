24/7 Space News
 Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility
Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 03, 2025

Karman Space and Defense (NYSE: KRMN), a prominent provider of precision-engineered systems for missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and spacecraft, has unveiled a new ISO 8 clean room facility at its Washington site. This state-of-the-art space is purpose-built to handle the assembly and integration of next-generation space hardware, including lunar landers, satellite platforms, and habitat modules. The expansion reinforces Karman's capacity to deliver complete solutions for space vehicle production and testing, keeping pace with rising industry demands.

Designed to meet rigorous ISO aerospace criteria, the clean room incorporates cutting-edge environmental controls to ensure optimal conditions for high-stakes assembly and validation procedures. With overhead cranes rated for several tons and a large-format entrance exceeding 20 by 20 feet, the facility can accommodate oversized spacecraft and modular space structures. Karman's experienced workforce of engineers and technicians is positioned to support complex build-outs for both commercial and mission-critical programs.

"Our clean room investment demonstrates our commitment to providing seamless, concept-to-production solutions for our customers. By offering this comprehensive facility, we are streamlining the supply chain, enhancing efficiency, and accelerating project timelines. We are prepared and equipped to continue to be the ideal and trusted partner for primes on their next mission and to expand what is possible in space and defense," said Chris Stessing, VP of Engineering and Programs at Karman Space and Defense.

