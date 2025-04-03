24/7 Space News
 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Apr 03, 2025

World governments should look to current international legal frameworks to curb the growing militarization of space, according to a new study that emphasizes the urgent need to prevent conflict in orbit.

Outer space is increasingly viewed as a potential battlefield, prompting concerns over the absence of enforceable limitations on military activity beyond Earth. This issue is amplified by recent tests of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, which create hazardous debris that endangers satellites vital to daily life and global infrastructure.

The possibility of conflict in space holds serious consequences for both civilian populations and national interests, highlighting the critical need for effective regulation. Despite repeated calls for multilateral agreements to limit military expansion into space, international efforts have so far failed to produce binding results.

A new legal analysis by Dr. Chris O'Meara of the University of Exeter Law School argues that existing international laws, including the UN Charter and customary legal principles, already provide a basis to uphold peace and security in space. These legal tools can be leveraged to constrain the use of ASAT weapons and to define lawful conduct in cases of self-defence.

Dr. O'Meara's research underscores how a deeper interpretation of current legal standards can help countries safeguard critical satellite infrastructure while mitigating the risks of orbital debris and conflict escalation. Aligning state actions with established norms, he argues, promotes stability both in space and on Earth.

"The prospect of war in space is of real concern and states assert their right to act to defend their interests in that domain. Unease over the militarization or 'weaponization' of space is accordingly at the top of the international agenda. Although states continue to develop new counterspace weapons, adherence to established legal requirements that can be interpreted and adapted to apply in outer space has the potential to limit ASAT weapon use," said Dr. O'Meara.

"A clearer understanding of these requirements directly addresses pressing international concerns regarding the weaponization of space and the fear of wars between states in that domain. As we all rely on satellite-based services in our daily lives, greater clarity regarding legal restraints on warfare in space benefits us all."

Research Report:Self-defence in outer space: Anti-satellite weapons and the jus ad bellum

