Intelsat Secures Indian Approval to Expand Satellite Broadcast Services

The approval covers four of Intelsat's geostationary satellites-IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39-offering robust C-band coverage across the Indian subcontinent. These satellites will support India's fast-growing broadcast industry by enhancing content distribution both domestically and internationally.
"This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat's contribution to India's space commerce sector, a source of great national pride," said Gaurav Kharod, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at Intelsat. "Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorization enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India's growing media landscape."
The authorization, granted by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), has already led to contracts with three of India's top media organizations. Intelsat will now provide its full suite of media delivery services to audiences throughout the country.
