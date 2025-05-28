GoBIC intersatellite service reaches operational maturity with TRL9 milestone

Go.BIC was launched in collaboration with RBC Signals and is powered by Viasat's global L-band geostationary satellite network. The service leverages IQ spacecom's XLink-L Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform, which was successfully launched aboard a Rapid Cubes GmbH satellite via an ARIANE-6 rocket in July 2024. Subsequent in-orbit verification began in September, confirming the platform's stability and performance.
"This collaboration with IQ spacecom and Viasat exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, flexible communication solutions for LEO satellite operators. Go.BIC's dynamic intersatellite capabilities, backed by our global ground infrastructure and STORM platform, are already transforming how missions operate-ensuring connectivity wherever and whenever it's needed", said RBC Signals President and CEO Ron Faith.
Dr. Kurt Winter, CEO of IQ Technologies, added, "We are proud that this service works so well, and we have the pleasure of collaborating with such experienced partners. Intensive discussions are already underway with interested parties regarding the use of the service for both individual missions and constellations across a wide range of satellite platforms, from CubeSats to large satellites."
The Go.BIC system provides a critical capability for operators seeking persistent connectivity, particularly over remote or oceanic regions. It offers enhanced telemetry and telecommand access, supporting real-time satellite operations such as natural disaster monitoring and immediate maneuvering commands. Users can schedule data links in advance or request access on demand, delivering unmatched flexibility.
At the system's core is the XLink-L platform, which has proven its adaptability across mission types. Coupled with RBC Signals' ground station network and their STORM orchestration system, and reinforced by Viasat's global satellite assets, Go.BIC removes the limitations of traditional ground pass windows.
Research Report:Go.BIC service: available - anywhere, anytime
IQ spacecom
