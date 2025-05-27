24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 India approves development of prototype advanced fighter jet
India approves development of prototype advanced fighter jet
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) May 27, 2025

India's defence minister approved on Tuesday a programme to develop an advanced fighter jet prototype, the latest push to boost local arms production, nearly three weeks after a conflict with arch-rival Pakistan.

India, one of the world's largest arms importers, has made the modernisation of its forces a top priority in the face of tensions with nuclear-armed Pakistan and China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the prototype of a 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the ministry said in a statement, calling it a "significant push towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities".

India's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) -- a government agency under the Ministry of Defence responsible for aircraft design -- is "set to execute the programme through industry partnership", it added.

"This is an important step...which will be a major milestone towards aatmanirbharta ("self-reliance") in the aerospace sector".

India's arms purchases have steadily risen to account for nearly 10 percent of all imports globally in 2019-23, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said last year.

The world's most populous nation has deepened defence cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia, as it slowly shifts away from its longstanding reliance on Russian military hardware.

India signed in April a multi-billion-dollar deal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation, adding to 36 already acquired, and replacing Russian MiG-29K jets.

But Singh has also promised at least $100 billion in fresh domestic military hardware contracts by 2033 to spur local arms production.

- Warships, missiles, planes -

This decade India has opened an expansive new helicopter factory, launched its first homemade aircraft carrier, warships and submarines, and conducted a successful long-range hypersonic missile test.

New Delhi eyes threats from multiple nations, especially Islamabad.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a four-day conflict this month, their worst standoff since 1999, before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides.

Pakistan claimed its Chinese-supplied jets had shot down six Indian aircraft -- including three French-made Rafale fighters.

India has not officially confirmed any of its aircraft were lost, although a senior security source told AFP three jets had crashed on home soil without giving the make or cause.

The fighting was triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing -- a charge Pakistan denies.

India is also wary of northern neighbour China, especially since a deadly 2020 clash between their troops.

pjm/abh/tc

ADA

Dassault Aviation

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
NASA X-59's Latest Testing Milestone: Simulating Flight from the Ground
 Edwards AFB CA (SPX) May 19, 2025
 NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft successfully completed a critical series of tests in which the airplane was put through its paces for cruising high above the California desert - all without ever leaving the ground. "The idea behind these tests is to command the airplane's subsystems and flight computer to function as if it is flying," said Yohan Lin, the X-59's lead avionics engineer at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The goal of ground-based si ... read more
AEROSPACE
Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban

 Space tourism's growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement

 NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause

 3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction
AEROSPACE
China places six satellites in orbit with latest Kinetica 1 mission

 Dawn Aerospace Opens Orders for Aurora Suborbital Spaceplane with 2027 Deliveries Planned

 Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch

 Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
AEROSPACE
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`

 What Martian Craters Reveal About the Red Planet's Subsurface

 Is Terraforming Mars a Realistic Goal?

 What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition
AEROSPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
AEROSPACE
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

 Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality

 Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Satellite Constellation

 Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test
AEROSPACE
Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected

 TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research

 Gold and precious metals traced to Earth's core in Hawaiian lava

 Glasgow Lab to Test Space-Bound 3D-Printed Materials for Safety
AEROSPACE
Membranes may have shaped the selection of life's building blocks

 Nanodevice Sheds Light on Early Cyanobacterial Evolution

 Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights

 Webb Finds First Clear Evidence of Frozen Water in Young Star System
AEROSPACE
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission

 Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora

 Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.