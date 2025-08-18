24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 ICEYE introduces Scan Wide mode to enhance SAR satellite imaging capacity
illustration only
ICEYE introduces Scan Wide mode to enhance SAR satellite imaging capacity
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 18, 2025

ICEYE has launched its latest Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging mode, Scan Wide, delivering the largest scene coverage in its portfolio. With this mode, users can capture up to 60,000 km in a single scene or 120,000 km through multi-frame tasking, ideal for maritime monitoring and dark vessel detection.

The new mode leverages ICEYE's phased array imaging technology, offering a range from 25 cm resolution Dwell and Spot modes to the 27 m resolution Scan Wide mode with a 200 km x 300 km footprint. This range allows scalable resolution and area combinations to meet diverse operational needs.

Scan Wide supports large-scale intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, enabling analysts to detect activities such as illicit ship-to-ship transfers or vessels operating without Automatic Identification Systems. Once identified, operators can switch to higher resolution modes like Dwell Precise and Spot Fine for detailed analysis.

Beyond defense, the mode benefits environmental applications, including oil spill detection and monitoring. The capability is available across ICEYE's growing constellation, ensuring unmatched revisit rates and global access.

"By adding Scan Wide to our imaging portfolio, we enable users to 'zoom out' to search wide areas, and then 'zoom in' for high-resolution collections of targets of interest, tipping and cueing all within the same, seamless user experience," said John Cartwright, ICEYE's SVP of Product for Data.

ICEYE operates the largest SAR satellite constellation in the world, with 54 satellites launched to date. Its satellites deliver 25 cm ground resolution imaging in all weather and lighting conditions, strengthening situational awareness and detection capabilities worldwide.

Related Links
 ICEYE
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Indian Private Space Consortium to Build First National Earth Observation Satellite Network
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 18, 2025
 In a milestone for India's space sector, a private consortium will design, deploy, and operate the nation's first Earth Observation Satellite System (EOSS). The planned 12-satellite network will be completed within four to five years at a projected cost exceeding Rs 1,200 crore. The winning team, comprising SatSure, Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space, will execute the mission under the Earth Observation Public-Private-Partnership (EO-PPP) programme announced by IN-SPACe. The partnership gra ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Intuitive Machines to Acquire KinetX Expanding Role in Deep Space Navigation and Mars Relay Services

 Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing

 Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS

 Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
EARTH OBSERVATION
Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success

 After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket

 Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite

 NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions
EARTH OBSERVATION
Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows

 Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet

 Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation

 SpaceX agrees to take Italian experiments to Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong

 Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations

 New internet satellites expand China's orbital network

 Dynamic satellite design advanced through Space RCO industry forum

 Nullspace secures 25M seed funding to advance RF and quantum simulation software
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI unveils spacecraft impact detection system for orbital debris

 Automated collision avoidance system moves closer to space deployment

 What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?

 Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planets without water could still produce certain liquids

 Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A

 Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted

 Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life
EARTH OBSERVATION
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons

 China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.