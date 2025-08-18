ICEYE introduces Scan Wide mode to enhance SAR satellite imaging capacity



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 18, 2025



ICEYE has launched its latest Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging mode, Scan Wide, delivering the largest scene coverage in its portfolio. With this mode, users can capture up to 60,000 km in a single scene or 120,000 km through multi-frame tasking, ideal for maritime monitoring and dark vessel detection.

The new mode leverages ICEYE's phased array imaging technology, offering a range from 25 cm resolution Dwell and Spot modes to the 27 m resolution Scan Wide mode with a 200 km x 300 km footprint. This range allows scalable resolution and area combinations to meet diverse operational needs.

Scan Wide supports large-scale intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, enabling analysts to detect activities such as illicit ship-to-ship transfers or vessels operating without Automatic Identification Systems. Once identified, operators can switch to higher resolution modes like Dwell Precise and Spot Fine for detailed analysis.

Beyond defense, the mode benefits environmental applications, including oil spill detection and monitoring. The capability is available across ICEYE's growing constellation, ensuring unmatched revisit rates and global access.

"By adding Scan Wide to our imaging portfolio, we enable users to 'zoom out' to search wide areas, and then 'zoom in' for high-resolution collections of targets of interest, tipping and cueing all within the same, seamless user experience," said John Cartwright, ICEYE's SVP of Product for Data.

ICEYE operates the largest SAR satellite constellation in the world, with 54 satellites launched to date. Its satellites deliver 25 cm ground resolution imaging in all weather and lighting conditions, strengthening situational awareness and detection capabilities worldwide.

Related Links

ICEYE

Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

