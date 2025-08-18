ICEYE introduces Scan Wide mode to enhance SAR satellite imaging capacity

The new mode leverages ICEYE's phased array imaging technology, offering a range from 25 cm resolution Dwell and Spot modes to the 27 m resolution Scan Wide mode with a 200 km x 300 km footprint. This range allows scalable resolution and area combinations to meet diverse operational needs.
Scan Wide supports large-scale intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, enabling analysts to detect activities such as illicit ship-to-ship transfers or vessels operating without Automatic Identification Systems. Once identified, operators can switch to higher resolution modes like Dwell Precise and Spot Fine for detailed analysis.
Beyond defense, the mode benefits environmental applications, including oil spill detection and monitoring. The capability is available across ICEYE's growing constellation, ensuring unmatched revisit rates and global access.
"By adding Scan Wide to our imaging portfolio, we enable users to 'zoom out' to search wide areas, and then 'zoom in' for high-resolution collections of targets of interest, tipping and cueing all within the same, seamless user experience," said John Cartwright, ICEYE's SVP of Product for Data.
ICEYE operates the largest SAR satellite constellation in the world, with 54 satellites launched to date. Its satellites deliver 25 cm ground resolution imaging in all weather and lighting conditions, strengthening situational awareness and detection capabilities worldwide.
Related Links
ICEYE
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Intuitive Machines to Acquire KinetX Expanding Role in Deep Space Navigation and Mars Relay Services
Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS
Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success
After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions
Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows
Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation
SpaceX agrees to take Italian experiments to Mars
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
|
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
New internet satellites expand China's orbital network
Dynamic satellite design advanced through Space RCO industry forum
Nullspace secures 25M seed funding to advance RF and quantum simulation software
SwRI unveils spacecraft impact detection system for orbital debris
Automated collision avoidance system moves closer to space deployment
What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?
Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
Planets without water could still produce certain liquids
Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A
Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters