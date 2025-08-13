Indian Private Space Consortium to Build First National Earth Observation Satellite Network



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 13, 2025



In a milestone for India's space sector, a private consortium will design, deploy, and operate the nation's first Earth Observation Satellite System (EOSS). The planned 12-satellite network will be completed within four to five years at a projected cost exceeding Rs 1,200 crore.

The winning team, comprising SatSure, Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space, will execute the mission under the Earth Observation Public-Private-Partnership (EO-PPP) programme announced by IN-SPACe. The partnership grants the consortium responsibility to build, operate, and commercialize a sovereign EO constellation.

IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Goenka said the project reflects a major policy shift and underscores private sector capability. "This initiative signals the coming of age of India's private space industry in the space sector. It demonstrates the capability and confidence of Indian companies to lead large-scale, technologically advanced, and commercially viable space missions that serve both national and global markets. The EO-PPP model fosters an ecosystem where public and private capabilities reinforce each other to drive growth, innovation, and self-reliance."

SatSure Co-founder and CEO Prateep Basu said the group aims to deliver the most comprehensive EO solution for domestic needs and open a new era of collaboration. "We are excited to have received this opportunity from IN-SPACe in contributing to building India's sovereign capabilities in the domain of satellite Earth observation and data intelligence. Together, with Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space, we have ensured that not only do we provide the most comprehensive solution for India's domestic EO needs, but also usher in a new era of private sector collaboration to achieve the monumental vision that IN-SPACe set for the growth of the Indian private space industry. SatSure, with its subsidiary KaleidEO, will be contributing by commercializing its novel optical and multi-spectral payload that provides high coverage at sub-meter spatial resolution. I believe this is a milestone not just for India's space story, but for how EO technology can deliver meaningful, measurable value to users across different industries."

The EO-PPP constellation will integrate panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) payloads. Pixxel Space will lead spacecraft manufacturing, with Dhruva Space handling platforms, mission operations, and ground infrastructure. PierSight will contribute SAR and maritime monitoring capabilities, while SatSure brings expertise in geospatial analytics and AI-driven data interpretation.

Pixxel Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said, "Dhruva Space's expertise in satellite platforms and mission operations, paired with Pixxel's leadership in hyperspectral imaging and spacecraft manufacturing, SatSure's strength in geospatial analytics, and PierSight's advanced SAR and maritime monitoring capabilities, creates a partnership with truly complementary strengths. Together, we're building a fully indigenous EO system that will deliver unmatched versatility for national priorities and global applications, and showcase the depth and capability of India's private Space sector."

Dhruva Space Co-founder and CEO Sanjay Nekkanti highlighted its new 280,000 sq ft spacecraft manufacturing facility in Telangana, designed to enhance high-throughput production and deliver mission-critical subsystems. "Dhruva Space is thrilled to join forces in this watershed initiative. Our upcoming 280,000 sq ft state-of-the-art spacecraft manufacturing complex in Telangana will substantially augment our high-throughput manufacturing, assembly, integration, and test (AIT) capacity, enabling rapid delivery of bespoke satellites and mission-critical subsystems. Complementing this is Dhruva Space's capability to deliver turnkey Ground Segment infrastructure, ensuring secure, seamless operations across the EO constellation lifecycle. By integrating these competencies with the domain expertise of our consortium partners, we are positioned to deliver a resilient, end-to-end EO architecture that addresses strategic requirements while meeting global commercial benchmarks."

PierSight Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Seth emphasized the benefits of SAR. "SAR makes the constellation operational 24/7 in all weather conditions. Our role is to deliver radar-first, analysis-ready products with low latency, so agencies and enterprises get alerts and evidence, not just raw data."

The initiative aims to strengthen India's position in space-based intelligence while offering global commercial services. SatSure's optical multispectral satellites and AI-led analysis tools will be central to translating raw imagery into actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making across industries.

