Hong Kong runway resumes operations after fatal plane crash

On October 20 a Boeing cargo plane veered off the airport's northernmost runway during landing, then hit a security patrol car and skidded into the sea.
"Flights have resumed landings on the North Runway" since 4:10 am (2010 GMT on Monday), Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement to AFP.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee told a media session that the salvage operation was completed on Monday night, adding that the airport was running as usual.
Two airport security staff were killed in last week's incident, with authorities saying they had been in a safe position "outside the runway area".
The city's air accident investigation authority was now looking into crew qualifications, flight operations and maintenance records, Lee said.
The black box flight recorders were retrieved on Friday, and a preliminary investigation report is expected to be released within a month.
Lee said that the plane's crew, from Istanbul-headquartered ACT Airlines, has remained in Hong Kong since the crash.
Officials said earlier that both the American and Turkish civil aviation accident investigative agencies, as well as experts from Boeing, are participating in the probe.
The crash happened at the airport's newest runway, part of a HK$142 billion ($18 billion) expansion project that was completed last year.
twa/ami
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Myanmar scam cities booming despite crackdown - using Musk's Starlink
Sentinel-1D prepares for encapsulation ahead of November launch
HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program
SpaceX launches rockets from opposite coasts, ties mission total
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
|
Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration
Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection
China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9
Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications
Sidus Space and Lonestar establish commercial agreement for LizzieSat 5 orbital data storage mission
Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill
Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life
Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth
Planet formation depends on when it happens: UNLV model shows why
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters