24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Colombia to buy Swedish fighter jets after turning down France, US offers
Colombia to buy Swedish fighter jets after turning down France, US offers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Bogota (AFP) April 3, 2025

Colombia will buy fighter planes from Sweden to replace its aging Israeli aircraft after declining proposals from the United States and France, President Gustavo Petro has said.

The Latin American nation is facing its worst security crisis in years in the face of violence by guerrillas, drug cartels and other armed groups, which are gaining strength.

Bogota has weighed multiple options over the past decade as its Kfir fighters become increasingly outdated.

Colombia will purchase Saab 39 Gripen jets that are "completely new, with the latest technology," Petro wrote Wednesday in a post on social media platform X.

Petro did not specify the value of the deal or the number of aircraft the Colombian air force would buy.

In 2022, Colombia said it was considering buying 16 Rafale fighter jets from French manufacturer Dassault after looking at Swedish Gripen and US F-16 planes.

das/lv/mel/tjx/sco

Dassault Aviation

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines
 Washington (AFP) April 2, 2025
 The United States said Tuesday it has approved the possible sale of $5.58 billion in F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, as Washington backs its ally in rising tensions over China. The State Department said it was green-lighting a sale that includes 20 F-16 jets and related equipment to the Philippines, a treaty-bound ally of the United States. The sale would "improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progres ... read more
AEROSPACE
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter

 Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment

 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space

 Old Missions, New Discoveries: NASA's Data Archives Accelerate Science
AEROSPACE
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion

 ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test

 NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract

 ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
AEROSPACE
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System

 Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain

 Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study

 NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
AEROSPACE
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
AEROSPACE
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project

 Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations

 Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite

 What to know about the satellite communications race
AEROSPACE
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn

 Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility

 Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge

 Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
AEROSPACE
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research

 NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria

 Were large soda lakes the cradle of life

 How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
AEROSPACE
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds

 The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.