Colombia to buy Swedish fighter jets after turning down France, US offers

The Latin American nation is facing its worst security crisis in years in the face of violence by guerrillas, drug cartels and other armed groups, which are gaining strength.
Bogota has weighed multiple options over the past decade as its Kfir fighters become increasingly outdated.
Colombia will purchase Saab 39 Gripen jets that are "completely new, with the latest technology," Petro wrote Wednesday in a post on social media platform X.
Petro did not specify the value of the deal or the number of aircraft the Colombian air force would buy.
In 2022, Colombia said it was considering buying 16 Rafale fighter jets from French manufacturer Dassault after looking at Swedish Gripen and US F-16 planes.
das/lv/mel/tjx/sco
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter
Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment
Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space
Old Missions, New Discoveries: NASA's Data Archives Accelerate Science
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test
NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract
ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
|
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
What to know about the satellite communications race
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn
Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research
NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria
Were large soda lakes the cradle of life
How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters