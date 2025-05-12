24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration
illustration only
European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) May 12, 2025



The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have taken a significant step in human space exploration by signing a joint Statement of Intent focused on collaboration in low Earth orbit and future lunar missions. This agreement builds upon existing partnerships and recent joint work on missions like the Axiom 4 commercial mission, laying the groundwork for future cooperative efforts.

The newly signed statement emphasizes the development of interoperable rendezvous and docking systems, a critical step toward ensuring their respective spacecraft can function together in low Earth orbit. The agencies also plan to explore astronaut training, analogue space missions - which involve ground-based simulations to replicate aspects of spaceflight - and parabolic flight activities, providing comprehensive preparation for future human missions.

In addition to facilitating coordinated operations in orbit, the statement sets the stage for joint scientific research and technology development. This could involve collaboration through ongoing projects or using European research on India's POEM platforms, which utilize the spent upper stages of polar satellite launch vehicles as temporary orbital research platforms.

The agreement was signed by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher during the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in New Delhi. Aschbacher highlighted the value of international cooperation in advancing space exploration, stating:

"The complexities and costs of space missions often surpass the capabilities of just one nation. In this context, partnerships have allowed us to achieve great milestones that would be unimaginable alone. ESA's collaboration with international partners such as ISRO exemplifies the power of shared expertise and resources."

"Together with its Member States, ESA is looking ahead to implementing programmes and defining new activities that preserve our commitment to international cooperation while also supporting autonomous capabilities."

Looking forward, the two space agencies are discussing potential astronaut flight opportunities to India's planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), joint infrastructure projects in low Earth orbit, and aligned scientific missions to the Moon. These ambitious plans will be governed by specific agreements as the partnership continues to evolve.

Related Links
 ESA
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
DLR Establishes New Institute of Space Research to Advance Optical Sensor Technologies and Planetary Science
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025
 The German Aerospace Center has established a new Institute of Space Research at the Berlin-Adlershof technology park, consolidating its capabilities in space instrumentation and research. This new institute, formally launched on May 1, 2025, aims to become a global leader in the development of optical sensor systems, planetary science, and Earth observation technologies. Formed through the merger of the DLR Institutes of Optical Sensor Systems and Planetary Research, the new entity aims to enhanc ... read more
SPACEMART
India plans manned space flight by 2027

 India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission

 Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research
SPACEMART
NASA Progresses Toward Crewed Moon Mission with Spacecraft, Rocket Milestones

 Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle

 Rocket Lab sets May launch for latest iQPS satellite mission

 SpaceX gets US approval to launch more Starship flights from Texas
SPACEMART
Ancient Mars may have had a carbon cycle - a new study suggests the red planet may have once been warmer, wetter and more favorable for life

 Mars surface patterns resemble Earth, revealing secrets of its past

 Searching for Spherules to Sample

 Searching for the Dark in the Light
SPACEMART
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
SPACEMART
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours

 DLR Establishes New Institute of Space Research to Advance Optical Sensor Technologies and Planetary Science

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Elon Musk new interest after space satellites: Stake
SPACEMART
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth

 Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit

 Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Meteoroid shockwaves offer clues for tracking space junk returns
SPACEMART
NASA's Webb Lifts Veil on Common but Mysterious Type of Exoplanet

 The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
SPACEMART
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.