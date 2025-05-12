European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration

The newly signed statement emphasizes the development of interoperable rendezvous and docking systems, a critical step toward ensuring their respective spacecraft can function together in low Earth orbit. The agencies also plan to explore astronaut training, analogue space missions - which involve ground-based simulations to replicate aspects of spaceflight - and parabolic flight activities, providing comprehensive preparation for future human missions.
In addition to facilitating coordinated operations in orbit, the statement sets the stage for joint scientific research and technology development. This could involve collaboration through ongoing projects or using European research on India's POEM platforms, which utilize the spent upper stages of polar satellite launch vehicles as temporary orbital research platforms.
The agreement was signed by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher during the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in New Delhi. Aschbacher highlighted the value of international cooperation in advancing space exploration, stating:
"The complexities and costs of space missions often surpass the capabilities of just one nation. In this context, partnerships have allowed us to achieve great milestones that would be unimaginable alone. ESA's collaboration with international partners such as ISRO exemplifies the power of shared expertise and resources."
"Together with its Member States, ESA is looking ahead to implementing programmes and defining new activities that preserve our commitment to international cooperation while also supporting autonomous capabilities."
Looking forward, the two space agencies are discussing potential astronaut flight opportunities to India's planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), joint infrastructure projects in low Earth orbit, and aligned scientific missions to the Moon. These ambitious plans will be governed by specific agreements as the partnership continues to evolve.
