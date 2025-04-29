24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 China blames US tariffs for halting Boeing plane deliveries
China blames US tariffs for halting Boeing plane deliveries
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 29, 2025

China on Tuesday blamed US tariffs for Beijing's decision to stop accepting new aircraft from aviation giant Boeing, saying the levies had "disrupted the international air transport market".

"The United States' wielding of tariffs has severely impacted the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain," China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

"Relevant Chinese airlines and Boeing in the United States have suffered greatly," a spokesperson said.

New US tariffs have reached 145 percent on many Chinese products, while Beijing has responded with fresh 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.

And Boeing's CEO confirmed last week that China had stopped accepting new aircraft due to the trade war.

In a televised interview with CNBC, Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had "stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment", adding that if the halt continued, the aviation giant would soon market the jets to other carriers.

Boeing had planned to deliver around 50 aircraft to China in 2025, said Ortberg, adding that the company wouldn't "wait too long" to send the jets to other customers.

US President Donald Trump also criticised Beijing for backing out of the deal, saying Boeing should "default China for not taking the beautifully finished planes".

Beijing's commerce ministry on Tuesday hit back, saying "many companies have been unable to carry out normal trade and investment activities" due to Trump's tariffs.

"China is willing to continue to support the normal business cooperation between the two countries' enterprises," its spokesperson said.

Beijing "hopes that the United States can listen to the voices of enterprises and create a stable and predictable environment for their normal trade and investment activities," they added.

ll-mjw-oho/je/mtp

BOEING

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Air Force F-16 'super squadron' to maximize combat readiness in South Korea
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 25, 2025
The U.S. Air Force will increase combat capability in South Korea, temporarily creating a new "super squadron" of F-16 Fighting Falcon military jets at a military base in that country. The 31 single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft and 1,000 accompanied personnel will transfer from Osan Air Base to Kunsan Air Base over the summer ahead of planned military exercises in the fall, the U.S. Air Force confirmed this week. The two facilities are located approximately 84 miles apart ... read more
AEROSPACE
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel

 SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation

 NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
AEROSPACE
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'

 China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions

 Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research

 Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
AEROSPACE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater

 Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
AEROSPACE
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong

 Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions

 Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station

 China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
AEROSPACE
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida

 SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
AEROSPACE
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
AEROSPACE
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

 The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
AEROSPACE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.