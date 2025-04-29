China blames US tariffs for halting Boeing plane deliveries

"The United States' wielding of tariffs has severely impacted the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain," China's commerce ministry said in a statement.
"Relevant Chinese airlines and Boeing in the United States have suffered greatly," a spokesperson said.
New US tariffs have reached 145 percent on many Chinese products, while Beijing has responded with fresh 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.
And Boeing's CEO confirmed last week that China had stopped accepting new aircraft due to the trade war.
In a televised interview with CNBC, Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had "stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment", adding that if the halt continued, the aviation giant would soon market the jets to other carriers.
Boeing had planned to deliver around 50 aircraft to China in 2025, said Ortberg, adding that the company wouldn't "wait too long" to send the jets to other customers.
US President Donald Trump also criticised Beijing for backing out of the deal, saying Boeing should "default China for not taking the beautifully finished planes".
Beijing's commerce ministry on Tuesday hit back, saying "many companies have been unable to carry out normal trade and investment activities" due to Trump's tariffs.
"China is willing to continue to support the normal business cooperation between the two countries' enterprises," its spokesperson said.
Beijing "hopes that the United States can listen to the voices of enterprises and create a stable and predictable environment for their normal trade and investment activities," they added.
ll-mjw-oho/je/mtp
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions
Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
Searching for the Dark in the Light
NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
|
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters